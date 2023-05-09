In April 2022, Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe rocked the worlds of sports and politics when she published a groundbreaking report about how Brett Favre and his pal, former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant, were seemingly up to no good. According to Wolfe’s report, Favre seemed to have leveraged his in with one of the state’s top politicos to receive funding for such non-essential things as a new volleyball stadium at the college his daughter attends — and that the money had come from the state’s struggling welfare fund.

On Monday, Wolfe — who is 28 years old — won a well-deserved Pulitzer Prize for her reporting of political corruption within the state. According to Poynter, she celebrated the accolade with her parents. Favre, meanwhile, may have been too busy to notice that the reporter who uncovered his private text messages and blew the lid off this scandal was being feted with her industry’s top honor. Because he was over on Twitter calling on his less-than-350,000 followers to boycott Fox News for doing his boy Tucker Carlson dirty.

I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak. pic.twitter.com/dvrNlLdvgW — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) May 8, 2023

“I’m with Tucker” was Favre’s bad take of a message, which he doubled down on during an interview with Newsmax of all places.

As The Recount shared, Brett decided to go to war for Tucker, whom he described as “genuine, good guy” — presumably despite the fact that he has a habit of calling women c**ts and being extremely white supremacist-y on and off the air?

Former NFL QB Brett Favre — who allegedly participated in a scheme to misappropriate nearly $77 million in a Mississippi welfare scandal — calls for a boycott of Fox News for firing Tucker Carlson, who he calls a “genuine, good guy.” pic.twitter.com/3Nm7H749Kl — The Recount (@therecount) May 9, 2023

Though, from Favre’s retelling, it sounds like he has maybe spent a whole of just a couple of hours in Carlson’s presence. But apparently that was enough for Favre to put aside any of the revelations that have come out about Tucker’s off-air personality and choose to believe that he’s a great guy who was just completely dicked over by the company he worked for.

Favre explained to he “got to spend some time with Tucker” about a year ago, when he was a guest on his then-still-existent Fox News program. Favre and his wife had dinner with Carlson and his crew the night before their interview, and Favre just really liked the guy, ok?!?