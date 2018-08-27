Getty Image

Planning a wedding in itself is stressful enough to make the average person lose their damn mind — but in rare instances, it can make someone really go off the deep end. Case in point, this viral Facebook post that’s being shared all over the internet, which originated via screencaps on Twitter over the weekend.

If you have a solid 10 mins to absorb this, I present a very real status shared in a wedding shaming group I'm a part of — last of a dying brand (@0lspicykeychain) August 25, 2018

In the cautionary tale that followed, a woman (with her identity concealed) lamented that she had been forced to cancel her wedding with just four days left to go, and that she and her fiancee had broken up due to “recent and irreparable problems.”

So just what did this loser do, cheat on her? With her sister? With her mom??

Alas, if only things were that simple.

The woman, who many are speculating is named “Susan” for point-of-context, went on to describe her relationship with her ex. Like something straight out of a fairy tale, she met the “love of her life” when she was just 14-years-old. They dated through high school, and he proposed with a ring that she specifies as being worth nearly $5,000.

Susan found herself pregnant at 20 and soon after gave birth to the couple’s son. From there, she focused on her career and saved until they had enough money for a modest $15,000 wedding. Sadly, that’s when the wheels came off of her so-called fairy tale.

After visiting a local psychic, Susan became convinced that to make her marriage truly spectacular, that they needed to have a destination wedding in Aruba, which at $60,000 was just a smidge out of budget.