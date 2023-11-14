Over the weekend, the Washington Post published a big profile on OnlyFans creator Bryce Adams, who claims to have “the largest OnlyFans account on the platform” with “1.3 million active fans.” The gist of the story is this: along with her longtime boyfriend Brian (they’ve been together since high school), the 30-year-old Adams has built a legitimate multi-million dollar business empire that employs a team of people who all work from a sprawling 10-acre “farm” in rural Florida, where Bryce and Brian also live. Adams and her team spend their days on “the farm” creating content, editing it, engaging with fans across multiple platforms, etc. (Not to mention working out in the world-class gym they built on the property.)

Reports the Washington Post:

In the mornings, the workers of Bryce Adams’s OnlyFans empire buzz in through a camera-wired security gate, roll up the winding driveway that cost $120,000 to pave and park outside Adams’s $2.5 million home-office-studio complex. A large American flag waves from a pole above their office door. So does a banner depicting Adams, in tight shorts, from behind. … Inside, a storyboard designer opens the day’s publishing plans for not just OnlyFans but all of their customer feeder sites — Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube. Editors start splicing video into short looping clips, optimized for virality.

The WaPo piece is, in addition to being a profile on Adams and the empire she’s built selling sex online in the “creator economy,” also a snapshot of America right now, where more and more people are turning to sex work as a side or full-time gig in an era where the cost of merely being alive continues to soar. Affording housing, healthcare, etc are obviously increasingly expensive, but just going to the grocery store for eggs, blueberries, and oat milk these days can be an exercise in pain. Even a meal at McDonald’s costs significantly more than it did just a few years ago, with a Big Mac combo now costing $18 in some places.

But of course, rather than celebrate this uniquely American success story (or maybe take a moment to reflect on what life in the American plutocracy has wrought for people not born into wealth and privilege who are merely trying to survive and pay rent), some are wringing their hands over the “immorality” of it all. Ben Shapiro is one of those people.

In an almost 9-minute rant posted to YouTube titled “This OnlyFans “Model” Needs A Rude Awakening,” Shapiro railed against porn and took issue with Adams and the Washington Post for merely reporting the piece, which he equated with “rooting for OnlyFans.”

“So, um, nowhere in this article, so far as I am aware, do they ever at any point question the morality of women being paid to bare their bodies,” Shapiro lamented. “You want to talk about a society that objectifies women and treats them like trash, this would be the way to do it.”

Shapiro went on to read an excerpt from the article in which Adams and her boyfriend talk about the years-long evolution of their open relationship, mocking them with disgust.

“Ugh, the heroism of self-discovery…the genius of this relationship,” the WAP-challenged Shapiro sarcastically bloviated. “Because after all, love is love and that relationship is just like any other relationship. These are just good, wonderful people who are not making the world worse in any available way.”