Aziz Ansari & Chelsea Peretti Are Raising Money For A New York Comic Who Was Hit By A Train

On February 13, Liza Dye, a comedian who regularly performs with Upright Citizens Brigade, slipped and fell onto the New York City subway tracks…just as the B train was coming. Dye somehow survived, but she suffered severe injuries to her legs and now has a medical bill in the tens of thousands.

Luckily, she’s got funny friends in kind places.

She has tweeted from her hospital room, and her fellow comedians have used their own social media presences to spring into action to help cover her expenses. On Sunday night, the normal “If You Build It” comedy show at the East Village’s Upright Citizens Brigade theater was turned into a fundraiser on Dye’s behalf, with all proceeds going to a YouCaring page that is seeking to raise $50,000. Ansari was the special surprise guest at the packed show, where he workshopped new material and urged the audience to give extra to the effort; tickets were $5. Later, he tweeted a link to the fundraising page and asked his 3.6 million followers to donate, too. (Via)

If you had the same “and that’s why you don’t text and walk” thought as I did, you kinda have to donate.

Via You Caring