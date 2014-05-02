‘Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare’ Is Utterly Insane. Oh, It Also Stars Kevin Spacey.

The last few Call of Duty games have flirted with science fiction and alternate scenarios, but haven’t gone full Halo on us. No more. And they’ve brought Kevin Spacey along for the ride.
Right after the trailer for the Vice documentary dropped, Activision decided to say to hell with it and has unleashed the full trailer for Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare. Which is narrated by Kevin Spacey, who apparently plays the main bad guy. And it’s nuts.
Drones with cloaking? Check. Exoskeletons that let you leap tall buildings in a single bound? Check. Spider-Man powers? Check. While I suppose that all of these technology qualifies as “realistic” in the sense that it’s actively being developed, most of this stuff is years away from the field. None of this is getting into Spacey, who manages to elevate the ridiculous proceedings while simultaneously making them weirder.
Either this game is going to be a refresh of the series that it needs, or it’s going to see the franchise go leaping across the shark with a powered exoskeleton. This should be interesting; we’ll find out for sure when the game hits in early November.
Oh hey it’s Frank Underwood.
Should be.
might as well be.
It would be hard for the franchise to jump the shark this fall, seeing as how it the jumped the shark last fall with Ghosts.
That was a hop over a guppy compared to this. This is an exoskeleton-powered leap over a Megalodon.
I guess. I played CoD multiplayer with a group of friends very steadily through every iteration since Modern Warfare … until Ghosts. We lasted about 1 month on that before bailing. We were really hoping for a return to WW2 … oh well
Ugh, couldn’t sit through it. That “music” reminds me of a car alarm with the continuous droning. Goddamn you Hans Zimmer. Goddamn you Hollwood for ruining movie scores and reducing every element of music down to it’s lowest common denominator in order to appease the average/general public, which also fits in with the lowest common denominator.
OK, this looks awesome, but I’m afraid all the cool stuff will be limited to the single-player mode, and the multi-player will be same old, same old.
Well crap, I might actually have to get Call of Duty: Frank Underwood Edition.
Here’s the problem with these ‘commercials’… it doesn’t show the actual game play. It’s a bunch of cut scenes that I personally could care less about. I want to go get shot by a 12-year old who calls me slurs. What’s the game play look like? If I want to see Frank Underwood I’ll go on Netflix.
“I want to go get shot by a 12-year old who calls me slurs.”
In-game, or IRL? Either way, AMERICA!
This Robocop reboot looks way different than I’d expected.
Is this the game that Spacey has been playing on HoC? Beta-Meta testing and what not?
First…President of the World.
Then…PRESIDENT OF SPACE.
So we’ve officially entered the “We’ve so completely run out of ideas that we’re just going to put celebrities in this rehash” phase of the franchise. Awesome.
“Look we have Kevin Spacey!” Even though the Campaign will only be 25 minutes long!”
Call of Duty: Crysis Edition
frank underwood was tired of merely playing video games and said fuck it, put me in there.
“What the fuck is a story?” – Any Call of Duty Player.