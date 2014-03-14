A New, Action-Packed Clip From ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ Is Here!

Marvel just debuted a new, full-length theatrical trailer for Captain America: The Winter Soldier [CORRECTION: They promised a trailer but delivered a clip from the movie instead.] after they live-streamed a set of red carpet interviews that I sat through to get the trailer. You didn’t miss anything interesting, other than Sebastian Stan the Winter Soldier talking about how his pants kept falling down — four different times — during action sequences. No belts available in Russia, apparently.
The new trailer [CORRECTION: new clip] is below, along with another batch of pictures to go with this week’s other roundup of new clips and pictures and the patriotic and obligatory F*CK YEAH remix. Captain America: The Winter Soldier opens on April 4th.
So when its all said and done and they’ve linked all the movies together how big do you think the special edition collectors set is gonna be? You’ll have all 3 irons thors and caps along with all 3 avengers then all of the trilogies that they connect to.
It’ll come with a sideboard to keep it in.
by then it will just be a tesseract you plug into your tv.
At the beginning it looks really fake like they are running in front a a green screen. Not trying to be picky, and they usually clean that up before it hits the big screen. Just hoping I am not the only one to notice it?
Falcon turned out to pretty well compared to the old comic book look. Between this and Game of Thrones back on the same weekend, I’m going to be binging on popcorn.
What’s the point of getting wings when you can get a full iron man armor?
Glad to see the old Cap outfit.