A New, Action-Packed Clip From ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ Is Here!

Entertainment Editor
03.13.14

Marvel just debuted a new, full-length theatrical trailer for Captain America: The Winter Soldier [CORRECTION: They promised a trailer but delivered a clip from the movie instead.] after they live-streamed a set of red carpet interviews that I sat through to get the trailer. You didn’t miss anything interesting, other than Sebastian Stan the Winter Soldier talking about how his pants kept falling down — four different times — during action sequences. No belts available in Russia, apparently.

The new trailer [CORRECTION: new clip] is below, along with another batch of pictures to go with this week’s other roundup of new clips and pictures and the patriotic and obligatory F*CK YEAH remix. Captain America: The Winter Soldier opens on April 4th.

