‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’: Here Are The Minor Characters You Need To Know

Captain America: The Winter Soldier came out last week and audiences have just been throwing piles of cash at it. But there’s also been a lot of confused head-scratching, and we’ve gotten a few emails asking why this character or that one is so important. So, for more casual fans (and those who haven’t read every issue of Cap), here’s who you’ll have to remember when Captain America 3 hits theaters.
Starting with the guy who came in after the credits: We got a LOT of letters asking just who the hell he was. He’s this guy!
Baron Strucker
You Know Him As: That guy in the end credits sequence who apparently runs HYDRA now, hopefully with a little more creativity and operational flexibility.
Comic Book Fans Know Him As: One of several people arguing over who controls HYDRA. With the Red Skull dumped in some other realm and Alexander Pierce dead, it appears the evil Baron will be in charge from now on.
How Important Will He Be In The Next Movie?a1: We’ll have to see how his role in The Avengers: Age Of Ultron shakes out, but we’re guessing he’ll be a thorn in Cap’s side.
Quicksilver And Scarlet Witch
You Know Them As: Those two people Strucker has locked in his basement.
Comic Book Fans Know Them As: Avengers! Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch were two key members of the Avengers in the early days of the book, along with Hawkeye. So, yeah, nerds are happy.
How Important Will They Be In The Next Movie?: The next Cap movie, not so much, probably. The next Avengers movie, they’ll be pretty important.
And before you ask, yes, they’ll also be in X-Men: Days Of Future Past, played by completely different actors in a completely different movie. Aren’t intellectual property rights fun, kids?
Sharon Carter, aka Agent 13
You Know Her As: The “nurse” who lives across the hall from Cap, and who Natasha pushes Cap to ask out on a date.
Comic Book Fans Know Her As: The love of Cap’s life. Admittedly, her life story is more than a little torturous, but she’s essentially one of the few women that manages to reach Cap.
How Important Will She Be In The Next Movie?: We’re guessing pretty crucial, what with being the love interest and all.
Brock Rumlow
You Know Him As: That douchebag Cap keeps beating up and who tries to stab the Falcon.
Comic Book Fans Know Him As: Crossbones, the hard-edged mercenary who mostly survives in the Marvel Universe by dint of being one tough mofo. Crossbones has mostly worked with HYDRA, but he’ll accept a paycheck from anybody.
How Important Will He Be In The Next Movie?: Crossbones is an employee, not a leader, even if he is incredibly dangerous. He’ll probably go up against Cap again, though and the fact that he works a lot with the Red Skull raises a few… interesting questions about who he might be working for.
Crossbones? Sweeeeeeet
Yeah, Crossbones has some potential to be… important.
I like how they didn’t even mention Sharon’s last name, or her ties to Peggy. They just tossed out her name at the end to confirm that was her.
I want to start a kickstarter to buy all marvel properties not under mouse ears
Thank you for this. I didn’t know about half of the people in the movie and I felt so confused when my friends were ooh-ing and ah-ing. The only thing I caught was Stephen Strange’s name.
Thats the only thing I cared about.
I was so happy to see Agent 13 pop up – I had no idea she was even going to be in it! Was she announced/revealed before hand?
It was announced over a year ago. There were a lot of hot actresses in the running for the role, including Alison Brie.
I also have a theory about a villain that may appear in Cap 3.
Alexander Pierce mentioned Nick Fury saved his daughter’s life when they first met. What other major Cap villain has a daughter? I wouldn’t be surprised if her name ended up being Sinthea, especially if they want to come around full circle.
I think they are in negotiations with Hugo to see if he will honor his contract. Red Skull is too big of a bad to not have him back in the world.
I wonder if they’ll have Scarlet Witch reach her full evilness in the next Avengers. She is one of the biggest bad guys in the Marvel U.
Aren’t her misdeeds usually just a result of her mental illness though? She’s rarely outright evil.
Still, she murdered the Mutant race.
And still, the Marvel/Avengers movies can’t even mention the word “Mutant” without Fox threatening to sue. Plus, I doubt they will go full-steam ahead on “Avengers Disassembled”, which had Wanda go full-on crazy and kill a bunch of Avengers.
She didn’t “murder” the mutant “race”, She just depowered them. Plus she was mentally ill.
Are they ever going to use Baron Zemo? Who I only know from the cartoon, and who sounds like George Lucas thought up his name.
Hopeful he appears in tim for Captain America: Reborn/ a Thunderbolts movie.
Zemo was primarily created as a foil for Cap on his return in the ’60s. It was his rocket that killed(?) Bucky, and sent Cap into suspended animation. The Red Skull covers most of this ground for the films, so Zemo might be a bit redundant.
But Zemo is probably Cap’s 2nd biggest villain, hell he could be the Marvel Film Universe’s version of Doctor Doom.
Could be. It just seems like they took the whole reason for Zemo to exist (“You killed BUCKYYYYY!”) and transferred that to the Red Skull. And with von Strucker in the mix, Marvel might have hit its limit of German bad guys.
I want to know who the other names were on the targeting screen. The only one I caught was Anthony Stark which was obvious because of the giant fucking building that they zoomed in on.
I was hoping we’d get to see Dr. Strange’s brownstone :-(
I was surprised Red Skull wasn’t in the movie. I thought for sure it was going to be Robert Redford.
Yeah me too, but again I watched the avengers cartoon and that’s exactly what happened in that. Replace flying helicarrier type weapons platforms with giant stone robots (don’t ask) and the Secretary actually being red skull and the villains had the same plan.