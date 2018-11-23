Cards Against Humanity

Cards Against Humanity has a decidedly love/hate relationship with Black Friday. That is to say, the makers of the adult card game love to make fun of Black Friday because they hate it so much. Over the years, the Chicago-based game makers have come up with some pretty impressive ways to lampoon the concept while drawing attention to themselves in the process.

The site once sold actual feces for $6 one Black Friday in an effort to teach a lesson about consumerism. That people were surprised to actually get a box of bull s*it for their hard-earned dollars only made CAH’s point for them: people will buy pretty much anything if you tell them that it’s a good deal.

This year’s Black Friday shenanigans are another lesson in the perils of consumerism. They are also just some really damn good deals. On Friday, 99PercentOffSale.com went live, offering massive discounts on all kinds of different products at, yes, 99 percent off their retail price.