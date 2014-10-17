These Cats And Dogs Are Ready For Halloween, Possibly Plotting Against Us

Earlier this week we introduced you to 25 cute animals in Halloween costumes based on pop culture, as well as some cats and dogs in geeky finery

But what about the cats and dogs who have been coerced — through the clever use of treats — into wearing Halloween costumes that didn’t fit into our pop culture or geeky categories? Were these put-upon pets humiliated for nothing? No, we say! Let them have their day on the Internet, forever touted and remembered for that time they wore the lobster suit. No need to thank us, Lobster Cat. The look on your face is thanks enough.

Lobster cat photographed by tinah084. [via]

Spider-Cat, Spider-Cat, does whatever a Spider-Cat does. (It’s sleep. He sleeps.) [via]

“Happy Halloween. have a martini.” — walt4537

[via]

It’s a Boxer boxer. [via]

Mushroom kitten [via / via]

Pumpkin dog photographed by Andrew Roberts.

[via / via]

“My cat had his eye removed last month. Instant Halloween costume!” — Twitch1113

[via]

Dammit I’m mad, Taco Cat, dammit I’m mad. (That’s a palindrome.) [via]

[via]