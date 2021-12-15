cat in a cowboy hat
Getty Image
The Entire Internet Has Fallen In Love With A Sweet, Simple Cat Named Jorts

As will happen on occasion, social media has become obsessed with a new feline hero, Jorts the Cat. (For the record, the cat pictured above is not Jorts, but this guy does have a smooth cowboy bravado that we suspect Jorts would approve of.) Jorts came to everyone’s attention thanks to a viral “Am I The Asshole” post on Reddit that’s a wild tale involving allegations of ethnic stereotypes, a random cat buttering, and a downright heroic conversion of anti-vaxxers. It literally has everything.

In a nutshell, Jorts and Jean are two workplace cats who are clearly loved at the original poster’s office. However, one of the workers, Pam, loves one, Jorts, just a little too much and has been raising concerns about the ginger cat’s inability to open doors. It got to the point where Pam concocted ways to teach Jorts how to open doors until the OP said, yes, Jorts is kinda dumb, but it’s no big deal. Pam did not like this one bit. Via Reddit:

She started crying and left the hallway, then sent an email to the group (including volunteers) and went home early.

In her email Pam said I was “perpetuating ethnic stereotypes by saying orange cats are dumb” and is demanding a racial sensitivity training before she will return. I don’t think it’s relevant but just in case, Pam is a white person in a mostly minority staff (and no she is not ginger/does not have red hair).

It just gets crazier from there. In a hilarious update, the OP reveals that HR had to set Pam straight, but that’s where an interesting fact was discovering. Apparently, Pam had been coating Jorts’ fur with margarine in an effort to coax him into grooming himself better. Instead, it just gave Jean diarrhea.

On top of all that drama, five employees were refusing to abide by the building’s vaccine mandate. However, after learning that they would be deprived of seeing Jorts and Jean, four of them got the jab.

Folks, the internet stans a hero.

