As will happen on occasion, social media has become obsessed with a new feline hero, Jorts the Cat. (For the record, the cat pictured above is not Jorts, but this guy does have a smooth cowboy bravado that we suspect Jorts would approve of.) Jorts came to everyone’s attention thanks to a viral “Am I The Asshole” post on Reddit that’s a wild tale involving allegations of ethnic stereotypes, a random cat buttering, and a downright heroic conversion of anti-vaxxers. It literally has everything.

In a nutshell, Jorts and Jean are two workplace cats who are clearly loved at the original poster’s office. However, one of the workers, Pam, loves one, Jorts, just a little too much and has been raising concerns about the ginger cat’s inability to open doors. It got to the point where Pam concocted ways to teach Jorts how to open doors until the OP said, yes, Jorts is kinda dumb, but it’s no big deal. Pam did not like this one bit. Via Reddit:

She started crying and left the hallway, then sent an email to the group (including volunteers) and went home early. In her email Pam said I was “perpetuating ethnic stereotypes by saying orange cats are dumb” and is demanding a racial sensitivity training before she will return. I don’t think it’s relevant but just in case, Pam is a white person in a mostly minority staff (and no she is not ginger/does not have red hair).

It just gets crazier from there. In a hilarious update, the OP reveals that HR had to set Pam straight, but that’s where an interesting fact was discovering. Apparently, Pam had been coating Jorts’ fur with margarine in an effort to coax him into grooming himself better. Instead, it just gave Jean diarrhea.

On top of all that drama, five employees were refusing to abide by the building’s vaccine mandate. However, after learning that they would be deprived of seeing Jorts and Jean, four of them got the jab.

Folks, the internet stans a hero.

I think we all agree @time made a huge mistake today. I demand some recognition for Jorts. pic.twitter.com/XCX0RJbcZo — no dead weight (@no_dead_weight) December 15, 2021

Have had “A Cat Named Jorts” to the tune of “A Boy Named Sue” running through my head since noon and this might be the thing that finally tips me over the edge and into the vast inky abyss — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) December 15, 2021

I think we can all agree Jorts is the best, but let's send some love to Jean for being a stellar supportive sibling. Also, cats and margarine don't mix. — Tim Boerger (@timboerger) December 15, 2021

Fox News: if you force people to get vaccinated they will quit and your business will collapse!!!!1! Reality: people will fold and get vaccinated as soon as they're forbidden to go into the building with Jorts the cat pic.twitter.com/4zhuu0OAVS — Pavel A. Samsonov (@PavelASamsonov) December 15, 2021

I am caught up on Jean and Jorts now and I would personally like to suggest Jorts run for public office. — Courtney Milan 🦖 (@courtneymilan) December 15, 2021

she buttered him. she buttered my boy. — justice for jorts (@lyta_gold) December 15, 2021

someone please write a Pixar movie about Jorts and Jean and they meet Miette — this is a Jorts the Cat stan account (@clairewillett) December 15, 2021

the power jorts has… unparalleled pic.twitter.com/Yt2DaNs2gc — ‎✪ TESS ‎✪ (@roughtess) December 15, 2021

