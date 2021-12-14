Following the Hollywood premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home on Monday night, Marvel fans are taking drastic action now that the film’s secrets are out in the wild. In an effort to avoid any Spidey spoilers, which are sure to start flying all over social media as they so often do after a Marvel movie’s release, fans are “deleting Twitter” until they see the film. In fact, so many people started using the phrase that “deleting Twitter” started trending on Monday night.

Granted, Sony did its best to keep spoilers to a minimum, but a strongly worded statement from the studio is like trying to put out a forest fire with a squirt gun at this point.

“NO SPOILERS. Don’t be that person,” Sony tweeted. “If you want to be extra safe, stop reading comments, mute keywords, and start staying off social media today! Watch #SpiderManNoWayHome to find out what happens for yourself when the movie hits theaters Thursday!”

NO SPOILERS. 🚫 Don’t be that person. If you want to be extra safe, stop reading comments, mute keywords, and start staying off social media today! Watch #SpiderManNoWayHome to find out what happens for yourself when the movie hits theaters Thursday! pic.twitter.com/6ZXTob7wSr — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) December 13, 2021

With fan anticipation for No Way Home at an all time-high thanks to the film being touted as the Avengers: Endgame of the Spider-Man movies, people aren’t taking any chances. Especially when there are potentially huge reveals like the rumored appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Not to mention any wild surprises that the Marvel Multiverse might throw at Tom Holland‘s Spidey.

Deleting Twitter until I can see the movie bc I do not trust a single soul on this app. pic.twitter.com/g7WEX9229c — grinch.tv🎄📺 (@dhruv_tv) December 14, 2021

All of us deleting twitter so we don’t get Spider Man spoiled : pic.twitter.com/DXyh15ChUx — cesar (@jebaiting) December 14, 2021

I’ll be deleting Twitter as well because some of you monsters have zero self control about keeping your fingers from typing spoilers. Here’s my good boy to keep you company until then ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3MTE26Kkgm — Rexin Around The Christmas Tree (@rexin_around) December 14, 2021

Everyone Deleting Twitter after seeing Spider-Man No Way Home spoilers dropping left & right #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/5vlCokzUmY — FUCK YA LIFE BING BONG (@IonCheat) December 14, 2021

"Deleting Twitter" is trending because people don't want to see Spiderman spoilers in their feed. Uhmmm…. How about just not going on Twitter for a few days…? pic.twitter.com/7w9HsKvSXH — The Schoolbook Suppository (@TSSuppository) December 14, 2021

Ok deleting Twitter until further notice i will not risk seeing spoilers!! pic.twitter.com/xS8dEBX3sH — :) (@hada_zzz) December 14, 2021

Twitter when they see Deleting Twitter Trending pic.twitter.com/f0zr9R3nzx — FUCK YA LIFE BING BONG (@IonCheat) December 14, 2021

Deleting Twitter is always a wise idea tbh. — Ranyon (@SkeletonKnight9) December 14, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.