A Nation Of Spider-Man Fans Plots Drastic Action To Avoid ‘No Way Home’ Spoilers

Following the Hollywood premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home on Monday night, Marvel fans are taking drastic action now that the film’s secrets are out in the wild. In an effort to avoid any Spidey spoilers, which are sure to start flying all over social media as they so often do after a Marvel movie’s release, fans are “deleting Twitter” until they see the film. In fact, so many people started using the phrase that “deleting Twitter” started trending on Monday night.

Granted, Sony did its best to keep spoilers to a minimum, but a strongly worded statement from the studio is like trying to put out a forest fire with a squirt gun at this point.

“NO SPOILERS. Don’t be that person,” Sony tweeted. “If you want to be extra safe, stop reading comments, mute keywords, and start staying off social media today! Watch #SpiderManNoWayHome to find out what happens for yourself when the movie hits theaters Thursday!”

With fan anticipation for No Way Home at an all time-high thanks to the film being touted as the Avengers: Endgame of the Spider-Man movies, people aren’t taking any chances. Especially when there are potentially huge reveals like the rumored appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Not to mention any wild surprises that the Marvel Multiverse might throw at Tom Holland‘s Spidey.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.

