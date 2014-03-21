Catwoman's Latest Heist Goes Wrong In This Exclusive Preview Of 'Catwoman' #29

#DC Comics #Batman
Senior Contributor
03.21.14
Catwoman is many things to many people, but she’s one thing above all else: A thief. And she gets to flex those muscles again after a long absence in this latest preview.

This is something of an oddball issue, in that it’s a fill-in from Sholly Fisch while the book’s next major arc from Ann Nocenti, Race of The Outlaws, starts in April. Fisch is something of a journeyman at DC, writing backups for Action Comics and actually tackling a lot of DC’s more kid-friendly books. This is actually one of his few forays into relatively serious Batbooks, although he’s done a superb job on Batman: The Brave and The Bold and worked on The Batman Chronicles.

It’s a fairly simple setup: Selina, seemingly over her Gothtopia problems, is back in action and about to rob Taylor Pharmaceuticals, newly acquired by WayneTech. But, of course, things go wrong… although just how will have to wait for next week, when Catwoman #29 hits stands.

CTW_29_1

CTW_29_2

CTW_29_3

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
TAGSBatmancatwomanDC COMICSexclusivespreviews

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP