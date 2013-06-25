Channing Tatum To Play A Half-Wolf, Half-Human Intergalactic Bounty Hunter In ‘Jupiter Ascending’

Last year we heard the Wachowskis’ Jupiter Ascending would co-star Channing Tatum as an intergalactic bounty hunter whose DNA is enhanced with animal DNA. At the time, we joked Channing Tatum’s character could be named “Boba Phat” and be his own animal sidekick. We didn’t realize how close to the truth we were, according to an interview Tatum and Jamie Foxx gave to Collider while promoting White House Down.

We’ve previously seen some rather out-there images of extras on the Jupiter Ascending set, so Steve asked Tatum about his unique look for the film: “I’m a splice, splices are essentially built in a test tube. I’m a hybrid wolf and human. And half albino, so I’m a little defective.” [Collider]

A hybrid wolf and human.

Also “half albino”. What does that even mean? WE MUST KNOW.

And he’s a bounty hunter in space.

Who will either hunt down and/or protect Mila Kunis, who shares a perfect genetic makeup with the Queen of the Universe.

Did we mention he’s a wolfman? In space? Played by Channing Tatum?

Just tell me which one of Lana Wachowski’s pink dreadlocks I should wrap my money around, because I must possess this movie.

We will add it to our collection of wolf/human hybrid forms of media, right next to Game of Thrones Season 3.

Game of Thrones dancing wolf GIF, King in the North Robb Stark and Grey Wind

