Charles Barkley Laid Down The Real Talk On The Patriots Locker Room

01.12.14 5 years ago 29 Comments

Charles Barkley, apparently a longtime friend of Bill Belichick (there’s a buddy cop movie for you), was in the Patriots’ locker room on Saturday night following Belichick’s 19th career postseason victory. In case the Pats didn’t realize it they should cherish their time with Dreamboat and Grumblelord, Sir Charles made sure to let them know:

“When Bill Belichick leaves and Tom Brady leaves,” said former NBA star Charles Barkley, who was in the winning locker room, “y’all team gonna f— suck.”

Hard to argue with that. Sorry, Josh McDaniels and Ryan Mallett.

Around The Web

TAGSBILL BELICHICKdreamboatnba players out of nowherexmas ape

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP