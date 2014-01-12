Charles Barkley Laid Down The Real Talk On The Patriots Locker Room

Charles Barkley, apparently a longtime friend of Bill Belichick (there’s a buddy cop movie for you), was in the Patriots’ locker room on Saturday night following Belichick’s 19th career postseason victory. In case the Pats didn’t realize it they should cherish their time with Dreamboat and Grumblelord, Sir Charles made sure to let them know:

“When Bill Belichick leaves and Tom Brady leaves,” said former NBA star Charles Barkley, who was in the winning locker room, “y’all team gonna f— suck.”

Hard to argue with that. Sorry, Josh McDaniels and Ryan Mallett.