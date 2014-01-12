Charles Barkley Laid Down The Real Talk On The Patriots Locker Room

Charles Barkley, apparently a longtime friend of Bill Belichick (there’s a buddy cop movie for you), was in the Patriots’ locker room on Saturday night following Belichick’s 19th career postseason victory. In case the Pats didn’t realize it they should cherish their time with Dreamboat and Grumblelord, Sir Charles made sure to let them know:
“When Bill Belichick leaves and Tom Brady leaves,” said former NBA star Charles Barkley, who was in the winning locker room, “y’all team gonna f— suck.”
Hard to argue with that. Sorry, Josh McDaniels and Ryan Mallett.
He’s right, you know.
McDaniels/Mallett will be the new Zorn/Campbell!
McDaniels will be more of a Ray Handley type, i think. Best case scenario, really.
It’s going to make the 80’s and 90’s look like fun. Oh the excitement when that guy Bledsoe came to town…
Mr. Kraft, eat a Snickers. Because you turn into Charles Barkley when you’re hungry.
+1 Nougatty nugget
Nice.
Beautiful.
Outstanding.
Nah Goodell is going to push Belichick into the singularity the second that happens, make him Coach for Infinity.
Well of course they’ll suck: they won’t have all that awesome videotape that gets taken secretly during the regular season practices to game plan from anymore.
They can always hire more homicidal felons for their roster to make up the difference.
Too soon?
More like too late
Some facts just don’t go stale.
Th idea of a retired Grumblelord is terrifying. I can’t even imagine what he would get up to with all that free time on his hands.
Murder hobos for their clothes. I am surprised you have not figured this out yet. It is like you are one of those parents who see their child mutilating small animals and then are surprised when they turn out to be serial murderers/rapists when they grow up.
Everyone lock up their moms!
Mallett? Fuck that. Josh is going to trade him away for Matt Cassel.
We’ll throw in Christian Ponder as well if McDaniels will up the Patriots’ end of the deal to a spoiled ham sandwich and a swift kick in the balls. It’d still be a pretty great trade by Vikings’ standards.
If we make this a three-way trade, I’m sure Denver’s willing to send you guys a late pick and McDaniels a second kick in the balls.
Okay, is it bad that I kind of want to see a buddy cop movie with Sir Charles and Grumblelord now?
No. It would be a turrrble movie, but I’d watch it.
The reason the Boston area is such a hotbed for medical and biotech stuff is they’re (a) gonna keep Brady and Belichick alive until they’re 150 and (b) clone both of them just in case.
So, think an Ender’s Game scenario; the only worry is that they’ll kill each other before they get old enough to play/coach. Barkley is gonna be in charge of preventing that. The documentary will be called “Brady’s Game.”
When they do leave and the Pats go back to sucking every year, will it ever get tiresome watching them lose over and over? Of course it won’t, because fuck Boston.
Osama: You missed most of the 80’s & some of the 90’s. I will never forget the Sports Illustrated article entitled The Patsies. Good lord that shit was funny as hell.
Enter mouth breathing dipshit pats “fan” in 3,2,1….
New England Clam Chowder’s mom won’t let him use the computer on Sunday. He has to go to church, then bible school.
Woooo I’m here bitches! Tahwmmy will take over as coach for the great milfhunter and win the next 20 supperbawls! Then he son will be a pitcher for the great sawks!
Not really I’m a Browns fan, I just wanted to be included in something. I’ll leave now. Sorry!
Aw, klax….stick around, buddy!
I’m a little late to the party on this one, but my favorite part was when Jackie MacMullan says she’ll see him later, to which Chuck responds ‘OK, baby, OK.’
HORN!!!!!