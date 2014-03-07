Check Out This Crazy Russian Monster Truck

A guy in Russia decided his Nissan Maxima was just not tough enough. So with the help of some friends and 3D modeling software, he redesigned the suspension and frame in to a giant menacing dune buggy, if “menacing” can be an adjective for a “buggy”.

This ‘roided out Maxima is designed for both business and off-roading pleasure, and the best part is: It’s for sale.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from spending most of my time on the internet, it’s that every Russian has their own personal dashcam feed from their car. Probably because everyone is monitored by the Kremlin at all times, but I digress.

If there’s a second thing I’ve learned from spending most of my time on the internet, it’s that every Russian dashcam feed is amazing, and there’s no way these people need tougher cars.

Via Gizmodo