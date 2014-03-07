Check Out This Crazy Russian Monster Truck

A guy in Russia decided his Nissan Maxima was just not tough enough. So with the help of some friends and 3D modeling software, he redesigned the suspension and frame in to a giant menacing dune buggy, if “menacing” can be an adjective for a “buggy”.
This ‘roided out Maxima is designed for both business and off-roading pleasure, and the best part is: It’s for sale.
If there’s one thing I’ve learned from spending most of my time on the internet, it’s that every Russian has their own personal dashcam feed from their car. Probably because everyone is monitored by the Kremlin at all times, but I digress.
If there’s a second thing I’ve learned from spending most of my time on the internet, it’s that every Russian dashcam feed is amazing, and there’s no way these people need tougher cars.
Via Gizmodo
Dash cams should be mandatory on every car built from now on.
How is there not a tv show that just shows footage of crazy shit that happens? A you’ve been framed if you will. Russia could fuel it by itself, but I would like some diversity. Throw in a Brazilian every now and again.
How the hell are gifs 2 and 3 not fatalities?
they both were on tosh. 2 the guy by sheer luck didnt buckle his seatbelt and inertia forced him to the passenger seat where he didnt get crushed (can be seen if you watch in slomo). i forgot what happened in 3