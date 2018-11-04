Getty Image

Twitter has not been short on political tweets since Donald Trump first announced his presidential campaign back in the more innocent age of 2015. That number has rocketed recently, with the looming midterm elections this Tuesday. But some still manage to break through the din, to hit those who can no longer in this day and age be shocked. A good example of this is this tweet from comedian and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti:

Vote like a bunch of school children were shot and a bunch of other children were put into camps indefinitely bc they werent white and like a journalist was murdered and like you are being lied to daily by rich liars who harass / assault women & wont renounce white supremacy — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) November 2, 2018

Now this is a tweet. Peretti manages to squeeze a lot into a single missive, coming just five characters shy of the 280 limit, and mostly sticking to the last six months alone. She’s got the Parkland massacre. She’s got immigrant children detained and separated from their parents. She’s got the seven journalists — the “enemy of the people,” as per Trump — murdered by a gunman. She’s got alleged sexual abusers getting off scot-free, including the most powerful man in the world. She’s got white supremacy, which has only escalated in the last two weeks. Oh, and she’s got that the commander in chief is regularly, daily, hourly caught in big, obvious lies.