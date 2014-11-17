Chris Pratt Would Happily Crash ‘Agents Of SHIELD’

#Chris Pratt #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Marvel
Senior Contributor
11.17.14 7 Comments
chris-pratt-abs-top-6-things-we-learned-from-the-guardians-of-the-galaxy-trailer-q-a

Marvel

Agents of SHIELD has been solid this season. It turned out all the show needed was to hand out enormous and painful emotional and/or physical setbacks to every member of the cast and it really livened things up! But, of course, they can always get livelier. Like, for example, with a visit from Star-Lord.

Granted, Pratt was a bit noncommittal to Zap2It about the idea, but really, it’s past time Marvel started bringing in some people for a cameo. Pratt said, specifically:

“I wouldn’t rule it out. Marvel would have to decide, but if it made sense for the brand and for the story, yeah sure.”

This, of course, raises a few questions, like how we’d get Star-Lord back to Earth, even just for a visit. Presumably it’d be to finally save Grandpa Quill from his unrelenting years of longing and sorrow, but we could also see him trying to perform pelvic sorcery on Skye and/or hitting Ward with a few shots from the Element Gun. Or maybe just going on a bender with Tony Stark.

