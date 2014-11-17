Chris Pratt Would Happily Crash ‘Agents Of SHIELD’

Agents of SHIELD has been solid this season. It turned out all the show needed was to hand out enormous and painful emotional and/or physical setbacks to every member of the cast and it really livened things up! But, of course, they can always get livelier. Like, for example, with a visit from Star-Lord.
Granted, Pratt was a bit noncommittal to Zap2It about the idea, but really, it’s past time Marvel started bringing in some people for a cameo. Pratt said, specifically:
“I wouldn’t rule it out. Marvel would have to decide, but if it made sense for the brand and for the story, yeah sure.”
This, of course, raises a few questions, like how we’d get Star-Lord back to Earth, even just for a visit. Presumably it’d be to finally save Grandpa Quill from his unrelenting years of longing and sorrow, but we could also see him trying to perform pelvic sorcery on Skye and/or hitting Ward with a few shots from the Element Gun. Or maybe just going on a bender with Tony Stark.
Well if you think about it than Pratt is older than Skye. So his disappearance could be somewhat tied to her appearance.
Star-Lord was starting damn early in that case.
@Dan Seitz Im just saying Quill disappeared from earth in 1988 and all information about Skye’s appearance was redacted in April of ’89
Perhaps Starlord returns Li’l Sebastian from wherever Poochie kidnapped him to while on the way back to his home planet.
Then he & Li’l Sebastian kick Ward in the groin for 20 minutes.
ALL OF THE EMMYS!
Work Bert Macklin, FBI in there somewhere and it’s gold, Jerry! Gold!
Only if he becomes Fatt Pratt
Chris Pratt showing his abs. Definitely some click bait worth clicking amirite ladies!?!?