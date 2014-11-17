Chris Pratt Would Happily Crash ‘Agents Of SHIELD’

Marvel

Agents of SHIELD has been solid this season. It turned out all the show needed was to hand out enormous and painful emotional and/or physical setbacks to every member of the cast and it really livened things up! But, of course, they can always get livelier. Like, for example, with a visit from Star-Lord.

Granted, Pratt was a bit noncommittal to Zap2It about the idea, but really, it’s past time Marvel started bringing in some people for a cameo. Pratt said, specifically:

“I wouldn’t rule it out. Marvel would have to decide, but if it made sense for the brand and for the story, yeah sure.”

This, of course, raises a few questions, like how we’d get Star-Lord back to Earth, even just for a visit. Presumably it’d be to finally save Grandpa Quill from his unrelenting years of longing and sorrow, but we could also see him trying to perform pelvic sorcery on Skye and/or hitting Ward with a few shots from the Element Gun. Or maybe just going on a bender with Tony Stark.