Jada Pinkett Smith is clearly spilling all of the tea. After dropping the revelation that she and Will Smith have been secretly separated since 2016, the actress/talk show host had an interesting anecdote to share about Chris Rock.

The couple and the comedian were entangled in last year’s Oscars slap after Rock made a joke about Jada’s hair that prompted Will to walk and stage and smack Rock across the face. In the aftermath, it became clear that there was some history between the three including Rock’s previous jokes about Jada at the 2016 Oscars.

However, the actress revealed to PEOPLE that there’s another aspect to her history with Rock. The comedian once asked her out when he heard one of the numerous rumors that she and Will were divorcing. Rumors that were apparently not far off, because the couple has been living separate lives for the past seven years:

“I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce. And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumors.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that.”

As for Rock’s joke about her alopecia that sparked The Slap, Jada is surprisingly zen about the whole thing.

“I mean, that’s what comedians do,” Jada told PEOPLE. “I would just have to say that I am not really here to make any judgment on how people decide to express themselves and express their art. I’ll say that several times I’ve had my feelings hurt, for sure. I’ve had my feelings hurt a lot by Chris. But at the end of the day, too, being in the spotlight, it comes with the territory.”

(Via PEOPLE)