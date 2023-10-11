The View did not waste time tackling Jada Pinkett Smith‘s bombshell revelation that she and Will Smith have been secretly separated since 2016. In a new interview with PEOPLE to promote her memoir, Worthy, Jada came clean about the state of the couple’s marriage.

“We’re still figuring it out,” Jada said after confirming that she and Smith were already separated for six years when the infamous Oscars slap occurred. “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

Of course, this revelation raises all kinds of questions about Will Smith’s assaulting Chris Rock and his perplexing decision to be part of a Red Table Talk interview about Jada’s affair with August Alina considering the couple were already living separate lives. However, don’t ask The View co-host Ana Navarro about it. She’s already sick of it.

“Why do I know so much about these people’s marriage?” Navarro said via Entertainment Weekly. “I kind of feel like I know more about their marriage than I know about my own damn marriage. I don’t need to know all of this. You know what? I just want to watch reruns of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Bad Boys. Just leave this out of my head.”

Blunt as always, Navarro called out Jada for using the separation reveal to boost book sales.

“Listen, I think she’s having a relationship with her bank account, because every time she needs to increase the ratings of the Red Table, every time she needs to sell books, she drops these bombshells,” Navarro said. “I find it unseemly. Be careful of anybody who pretends to have a perfect marriage.”

