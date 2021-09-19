Chris Rock was already a strong advocate for people getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and that hasn’t changed even after he disclosed that he suffered a breakthrough case on Sunday.

The comedian has urged people to get vaccinated amid a still-ongoing pandemic that’s seen the Delta variant of the virus decimate unvaccinated populations. And while some vaccinated people have still gotten coronavirus, their cases are much milder and see much, much lower rates of hospitalization and death compared to the unvaccinated that get sick.

On Sunday, Rock admitted that he was one of those breakthrough cases and urged people to get vaccinated.

Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated. — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) September 19, 2021

“Hey guys I just found out I have COVID,” Rock said on Twitter on Sunday. “Trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

Rock had previously talked about getting vaccinated on TV before both on Live With Kelly And Ryan as well as late night shows.

In May on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Rock joked that he cut the line to get vaccianted with the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.