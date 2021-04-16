Chrissy Teigen crawled out of the chasm that is Twitter in late March. “This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something,” she tweeted as part of her farewell. “My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.” She may not clap back, but she is back — on Twitter.

Less than a month after leaving the social media platform, Teigen announced her return on Friday. “Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol,” she wrote. “I choose to take the bad with the good!!” When one of Teigen’s million-plus followers asked the author and television host, who was welcomed back by Chelsea Clinton and Rosanna Arquette, what she’s been up to during her Twitter sabbatical, she replied, “I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles.”

Let’s catch Chrissy Teigen up on everything she’s missed, beginning with this tweet:

Actually. That’s it. Nothing else good happened on Twitter. Leave while you still can.

