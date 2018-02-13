In the years since the Hercules: The Legendary Journeys TV series and movies, actor Kevin Sorbo has quietly become a far-right evangelistic, starring in movies such as the 2014 Christian drama God’s Not Dead and the Sean Hannity executive produced Let There Be Light. Sorbo also became an outspoken supporter of Trump before the 2016 election, claiming that Jesus would vote for the Celebrity Apprentice star. “You look at Hillary,” he told Fox and Friends back in August of 2016. “Does Jesus, does God support lying? Does He support killing? I’m not saying she’s a killer, but she let people die in Benghazi.”
Cool story, Hercules.
So it goes without saying that Sorbo’s Twitter feed is just a whole mess of unpopular opinions, particularly when it comes to the subject of immigration — such as a recent tweet from February 10, in which Sorbo incredibly compared low-wage immigration jobs to “the argument of the slave owners.”
Likewise, earlier this week Sorbo slammed DACA recipients, firing off that “Only in America are legal citizens labeled ‘racists’ and ‘Nazis,’ but illegal aliens are called ‘Dreamers.'”
Now, one could systematically pick apart that statement and analyze exactly why it’s problematic — or we could just let the internet’s girlfriend Chrissy Teigen to step in and succinctly destroy him in just four words:
Uhhhh. So the “clap back” is over a fictional universe? Yeah. What a zinger. Wow. YAISSS. Slay kween. She really showed him. *butthorn*
Do you ever get the point, other than the one on your hat?
Chuck Norris, Hercules, Chachi in Charge…them right wing celebrities!
Are Sorbo’s opinions ‘unpoplar’ or do they just not jive with the left? You know this country is basically split 50-50 between conservatives nand liberals right?
Also, while I do not value or even agree with many of Sorbo’s opinions, I am truly sick of seeing websites giving Chrissy Fucking Teigen and her opinions any validity.
In this regard his opinion is unpopular, as polling suggests upwards of 70% of Americans have a favorable opinion of DACA recipients.
Nationalistic xenophobia manifesting as a fear and hatred of “Others” based on ethnic heritage, however, does make one a Nazi
It’s xenaphobia
She totally destroyed his argument by insulting him, you go girl Uproxx.
His argument was an abortion. He killed it himself. It would only make sense to a racist dumbass.
Hercules had no problem with all of the killing based on lies under W. Another hypocritical right-wing moron.
Maybe he should just call her an insult back.
Nice comeback, girl Federline.
Hahaha–now that at least resembles what I would call a “clapback”.
Ugh.
So this famous wife and silent karaoke co-host killed him with that? Slowest of news days I guess.
I don’t agree with Sorbo’s opinions, but I at least know that he was a star of a crappy, long-running TV show. I’m still not entirely sure what Chrissy Teigen does? Instagram model? Celebrity chef? Game show host? I have no idea. I’m saying she shouldn’t be slamming people’s celebrity careers as some sort of a comeback.
@SallyGally Her job is wife of someone famous.
I think it was a funny response, but uproxx really needs to ease up on the hyperbole. Teigen actually does have pretty well reasoned, logical responses on a lot of things like this and that’s what I was hoping for, this kind of headline just devalidates her more informed responses.
This right here
but, but no…..every tweet destroys someone and every instagram post is powerful, please try to keep up
Welp. Disappointed but i should know better.
This article is peak Uproxx.
Uh… I was really hoping for a counter-argument instead of a “so’s yer old man!”
God she needs to go away and websites need to stop giving attention for every tiny thing she does. She is literally famous for being born, she has no actually talent of any kind. Her genetics got her where she is and the immature fanatical generation feeds her ego. And uproxx needs to learn about ad hominem fallacies before they say she ‘destroyed’ someone.
Genetics? Lol, It’s called plastic surgery.
Arrgghh! Why does Uproxx keep posting tweets from her?!?
*looks at total comments*
oh
Xena has a monster clit that is almost indistinguishable from Hercules flaccid penis. If you don’t believe me I’ve included an illustration:
======D
8=====D
See. Almost the same
Chrissy Teigen is terrible…but in this instance, so is Kevin Sorbo.
I am shocked Hercules and Captain Hunt, protectors of the people, is a racist. I was crazy about you in those roles and still watch reruns every chance I get but to hear what you really think makes me sick! Your off my list of favorite shows! How can you support dictator Trumps racism?