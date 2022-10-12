In 2021, Chris Evans was rumored to have been crowned PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive (the title actually went to fellow Marvel man Paul Rudd), but Chris Meloni might be the sexist Chris of all. Arguably!

The Law & Order: Organized Crime leading man covers the magazine’s latest issue to discuss how much he enjoys his “second act,” not only in the Dick Wolf franchise but also as a meme contender. He’s 61 years old, and somehow, the Wet Hot American Summer actor has been getting his glutes out (nearly as much as Kim Kardashian does) and hurling heavy objects as the Internet swoons. Previously, he gamely declared, “I catch flies with my a** cheeks, like a Venus flytrap.” With all of that in mind, PEOPLE caught up with him a few times to reflect on this phenomenon in a cover story.

Here’s what Meloni declared about his current second wind:

“It’s a second act to a certain degree… It’s a gas. It’s fun. I don’t know, has anyone else been crowned Zaddy? Once it’s bestowed upon you, you have to just ride that horse as long as you can.”

He also revealed that his children often receive “Zaddy” memes from their friends, and there like, “Really? Really?” Oh, Dad. Hopefully, they stay far away from Meloni’s home gym, since he previously revealed (also via PEOPLE) that he lets it hang out while exercising at home: “I work out naked. It’s my gym… And I don’t black out the window. And I’m okay with that. My wife is not.” While Meloni fans consider that revelation, they can also enjoy the PEOPLE-published photoshoot for good measure.

(Via PEOPLE)