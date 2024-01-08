Christopher Nolan set the internet afire last week after sharing a hilarious anecdote about a Peloton instructor who trashed Tenet while he was attending her (virtual) class. Social media sleuths quickly went to work finding the class and instructor, Jenn Sherman, who made a response video apologizing to Nolan and inviting him to get a little revenge by personally critiquing one of her upcoming classes.

Naturally, the viral topic came up at the Golden Globes, and Nolan quickly defused the situation with self-deprecating wit.

“Nothing but love for Peloton,” Nolan said backstage at the Globes via Variety. “But I did not climb on it today. I might just skip it for a little while.”

Christopher Nolan says he has "nothing but love" for Peloton. https://t.co/GW8ve9nUl1 pic.twitter.com/QULuRjFCll — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

The whole online kerfuffle started during an acceptance speech at the New York Film Critics Circle where Nolan shared a humorous story about having one of his movies panned during a workout:

“I was on my Peloton. I’m dying. And the instructor started talking about one of my films and said, ‘Did anyone see this? That’s a couple hours of my life I’ll never get back again!’” Nolan said. “When [film critic] Rex Reed takes a sh*t on your film he doesn’t ask you to work out!”

While Nolan didn’t specify which movie, internet sleuths found the class where Sherman opens up by trashing Tenet, which many Nolan-heads also agreed did not make a whole lot of sense.

“Someone’s got to explain this. Yeah I’m not kidding, what the f*ck was going on in that movie?” Sherman says with no idea that Nolan was in the class. “Seriously, you need to be a neuroscientist to understand. And that’s two and a half hours of my life that I want back.”