Christopher Nolan set the internet afire last week after sharing a hilarious anecdote about a Peloton instructor who trashed Tenet while he was attending her (virtual) class. Social media sleuths quickly went to work finding the class and instructor, Jenn Sherman, who made a response video apologizing to Nolan and inviting him to get a little revenge by personally critiquing one of her upcoming classes.
Naturally, the viral topic came up at the Golden Globes, and Nolan quickly defused the situation with self-deprecating wit.
“Nothing but love for Peloton,” Nolan said backstage at the Globes via Variety. “But I did not climb on it today. I might just skip it for a little while.”
Christopher Nolan says he has "nothing but love" for Peloton. https://t.co/GW8ve9nUl1 pic.twitter.com/QULuRjFCll
— Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024
The whole online kerfuffle started during an acceptance speech at the New York Film Critics Circle where Nolan shared a humorous story about having one of his movies panned during a workout:
“I was on my Peloton. I’m dying. And the instructor started talking about one of my films and said, ‘Did anyone see this? That’s a couple hours of my life I’ll never get back again!’” Nolan said. “When [film critic] Rex Reed takes a sh*t on your film he doesn’t ask you to work out!”
While Nolan didn’t specify which movie, internet sleuths found the class where Sherman opens up by trashing Tenet, which many Nolan-heads also agreed did not make a whole lot of sense.
“Someone’s got to explain this. Yeah I’m not kidding, what the f*ck was going on in that movie?” Sherman says with no idea that Nolan was in the class. “Seriously, you need to be a neuroscientist to understand. And that’s two and a half hours of my life that I want back.”
After the video went viral, Sherman posted an apology to Instagram where she didn’t back down on her thoughts about Tenet, but she did gush about Oppenheimer which she saw twice in the theater. She also invited the director to personally attend one of her sessions.
“You can critique my class. We’ll have a great time,” Sherman said. “You’ll sit front row and I promise you, it will be insult free!”
