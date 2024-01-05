While accepting an award at the New York Film Critics Circle this week, Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan shared a hilarious anecdote about a Peloton instructor trashing one of his movies while he was in a virtual class.

“I was on my Peloton. I’m dying. And the instructor started talking about one of my films and said, ‘Did anyone see this? That’s a couple hours of my life I’ll never get back again!'” Nolan said via Variety. “When [film critic] Rex Reed takes a sh*t on your film he doesn’t ask you to work out!”

Naturally, the internet immediately went to work, and by mid-day Thursday, the video was found. The instructor was also identified as Jenn Sherman, who took a swing at Tenet during a December 2020 intervals-and-arms class.

“Someone’s got to explain this. Yeah I’m not kidding, what the f*ck was going on in that movie?” Sherman said with no idea that Nolan was in the class. “Seriously, you need to be a neuroscientist to understand. And that’s two and a half hours of my life that I want back.”

After the Sherman video went viral, she took to Instagram to apologize to Nolan and claim it was a “dark time” when she made the crack. In her defense, it was the first year of the pandemic, which saw an especially deadly surge during the 2020 holiday season.

“I’m up on the platform, teaching my little class and I’m running my mouth off like I’m known to do,” she said. “And I make a random comment about a movie that I’ve seen the night before. What do you think the odds are that the director of said movie would take that ride some four years later?” Sherman said that she “may not have understood a minute of what the hell was going on in ‘Tenet” but she did see “Oppenheimer” twice and loved it.

Sherman also invited Nolan to attend one of her classes in person where she promises to be nice.

“You can critique my class. We’ll have a great time,” she joked. “You’ll sit front row and I promise you, it will be insult free!”

