America has a serious opioid problem so one would think that news of the seizure of massive amounts of Fentanyl at the border would be welcome. And, it probably is, by everyone except Senator Chuck Grassley apparently.

The 88-year-old Iowa statesman tweeted some truly bizarre thoughts on the recent revelation that, under the Biden administration, 10,000 pounds of Fentanyl has been seized at the border this fiscal year. That feels like a bit of a victory in terms of curbing an opioid crisis that continues to wreak havoc on younger generations of Americans. Like, all of the words put together in that specific order sound like Border Patrol agents are actually doing their jobs (instead of rounding up kids and putting them into cages).

But, the way Grassley tweeted it, we can’t help but wonder: does the GOP senator want drugs crossing our borders? Here’s the original tweet for reference:

Welcome 2 Pres Biden’s America where 10,000 pounds of fentanyl hv been seized by Customs & Border patrol so far this fiscal yr which is enough to kill over 2 billion ppl or more than 1/4 of the world’s population — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 1, 2021

Again, seizing means to confiscate so we’d assume that confiscating enough drugs capable of killing 2 billion people would be a big win for any government figure. That means those drugs aren’t crossing state lines into Iowa and hurting your constituents, your economy, etc. So why does it sound like Grassley is angry that we caught the drug smugglers before they could smuggle the drugs?

We really don’t know, but Twitter was happy to drag Grassley for his confused posting anyway:

Of all the things to criticize Biden over, I’m not sure “seized a lot of fentanyl” is at the top of the list https://t.co/mJSKDfWGdw — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 1, 2021

Republicans apparently don't want fentanyl to be seized at the border. — snow🗽 (@snowmanomics) November 1, 2021

Isn't seizing contraband at the border… sort of the point of having a border? — Samantha Suellen (@agronomommy) November 1, 2021

You should try looking up “seized” in the dictionary. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 1, 2021

Lol ok so Grassley is leading the pro-fentanyl party? Vote for @Abby4Iowa! — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 1, 2021

I didn’t have Chuck Grassley as coming out pro-fentanyl on my bingo card, but here we are — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 1, 2021

ok grandpa, let's get you to bed — russbengtson.eesh (@russbengtson) November 1, 2021

That wasn’t the own you thought it was. — Mike D (@mdliny) November 1, 2021

You’re complaining it was seized? Shouldn’t you be having some custard in the sun room? — bob clendenin 🇺🇸 (@bobclendenin) November 1, 2021

It really is so uncomfortable watching some people log onto Twitter.