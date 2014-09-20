Clay Aiken Says The Celebrities In The Nude Photo Scandal Got What They Deserved

Clay Aiken, former American Idol contestant and current congressional candidate (!), offered up his two cents on the celebrity nude photo scandal recently. Seeing as how he’s been in the spotlight since appearing on the Fox competition show back in 2003, one would think he’d have a little more empathy for his celeb brethren. Think again.

“Anybody who takes inappropriate pictures of themselves deserves exactly what they get.”

But wait! Before you throw out your copy of Merry Christmas With Love and take down those angelic Aiken posters, it’s worth noting that he’s not completely cold-hearted. He may not feel for Jennifer Lawrence or Kate Upton, but he does want to see those hackers brought to justice.

“Of course whoever [stole and released the photos] should be hogtied,” he added. “And it’s unfortunate that we don’t have Internet security right now or the laws in place to protect people from pirating that stuff.”

While I did root for Aiken over Ruben Studdard, I thought Tina Fey’s stance on the whole nude photo debacle was 110% better.

Washington Post via Gawker