On Thursday, elderly billionaire Rupert Murdoch announced that he is stepping down as the head of News Corporation and Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News. “I am writing to let you all know that I have decided to transition to the role of Chairman Emeritus at Fox and News,” he wrote in an email to employees. “For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change. But the time is right for me to take on different roles, knowing that we have truly talented teams and a passionate, principled leader in Lachlan who will become sole Chairman of both companies.” Lachlan is his Kendall Roy-ass son, who will presumably not be making any cameo appearances on The Simpsons.

To honor Murdoch’s retirement, CNN played a montage of the wildest, weirdest, and most scandalous Fox News moments through the years. Highlights include Tucker Carlson on “woke M&Ms”; Megyn Kelly stating firmly that “Santa is white”; and so much Bill O’Reilly. The supercut was introduced by host Abby Phillip, who described Murdoch’s legacy as “outrage porn. Partisan red meat. Stoking relentless culture wars.” She added, “Fox became a mouthpiece for Republican administrations. A mouthpiece, really, for Donald Trump. And eventually, a vehicle for his baseless conspiracies.”

The video is six minutes long, but could be 60. You can watch it below.

25 years of Rupert Murdoch's Fox News. At what cost to American democracy? pic.twitter.com/qE2LK0QxHG — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) September 22, 2023

(Via Mediaite)