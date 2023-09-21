Rupert Murdoch Son Lachlan
Getty Image
TV

Rupert Murdoch Is Handing Over His Fox News Empire To Eldest Boy Lachlan, And The ‘Succession’ Jokes Are Flying

The conservative media world is in for a game-changing shift in power. Rupert Murdoch has announced that he will step down as chairman of the board for both Fox Corp and News Corp. His eldest son Lachlan Murdoch will take the reins of the media empire that includes Fox News as just one part of its vast portfolio.

The eldest Murdoch will be appointed chairman emeritus of both companies, and he wants everyone to know that he’s still fit as a fiddle at age 92.

“Our companies are in robust health, as am I,” Rupert wrote in a note to employees, according to CNBC. “We have every reason to be optimistic about the coming years – I certainly am, and plan to be here to participate in them. But the battle for the freedom of speech and, ultimately, the freedom of thought, has never been more intense.”

Lachlan will become sole chairman of News Corp and will continue his role as Fox Corp.’s executive chair and CEO.

Considering Rupert Murdoch was the inspiration for Succession (the media titan even went so far to ban his ex-wife from talking to writers of the show) it didn’t take long for social media to run wild with jokes referencing the Emmy-nominated HBO series. The bombshell finale featured Jeremy Strong’s Kendall Roy screaming “I’m at the eldest boy!” in a fight with his siblings over the family company, and that phrase is already getting tons of play following Lachlan’s big promotion.

You can see some of the reactions below:

(Via CNBC)

