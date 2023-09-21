The conservative media world is in for a game-changing shift in power. Rupert Murdoch has announced that he will step down as chairman of the board for both Fox Corp and News Corp. His eldest son Lachlan Murdoch will take the reins of the media empire that includes Fox News as just one part of its vast portfolio.

The eldest Murdoch will be appointed chairman emeritus of both companies, and he wants everyone to know that he’s still fit as a fiddle at age 92.

“Our companies are in robust health, as am I,” Rupert wrote in a note to employees, according to CNBC. “We have every reason to be optimistic about the coming years – I certainly am, and plan to be here to participate in them. But the battle for the freedom of speech and, ultimately, the freedom of thought, has never been more intense.”

Lachlan will become sole chairman of News Corp and will continue his role as Fox Corp.’s executive chair and CEO.

Considering Rupert Murdoch was the inspiration for Succession (the media titan even went so far to ban his ex-wife from talking to writers of the show) it didn’t take long for social media to run wild with jokes referencing the Emmy-nominated HBO series. The bombshell finale featured Jeremy Strong’s Kendall Roy screaming “I’m at the eldest boy!” in a fight with his siblings over the family company, and that phrase is already getting tons of play following Lachlan’s big promotion.

You can see some of the reactions below:

So Rupert Murdoch finally finished watching the last series of Succession — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 21, 2023

huge eldest boy breaking news pic.twitter.com/Kje96hJUFV — Joyce Feral Oates 🪩 (@Lee_Jameson) September 21, 2023

Rupert Murdoch stepping down and his oldest son taking over is all the proof I need that Kendall name was underlined and not crossed out, the prophecy has been fulfilled!!! — 🐎 (@scorpiogrooove) September 21, 2023

my brain is broken and I quietly whispered “he is the eldest boy” to myself https://t.co/VLjULd4p6H — Washington Post TikTok Dad (@davejorgenson) September 21, 2023

but is he the eldest boy https://t.co/M4PlJQzsas — RebeccaWatson@bsky.social why not (@rebeccawatson) September 21, 2023

Can we get a 5th season of succession to cover the aftermath of rupert murdoch’s son taking over with a Kendall vengeance storyline 😭 #Succession pic.twitter.com/IFDhpcDvbV — Sara Lakshmi (@slmallik) September 21, 2023

Guess the eldest boy eventually did win #Succession pic.twitter.com/amAt90cs6S — Leandre Ochoa (@leandreochoa) September 21, 2023

Hey guys have you considered making a Succession reference about Rupert Murdoch retiring? Bet no one else will have done it yet! — Danielle Blake 🇺🇦 (@abradacabla) September 21, 2023

