Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has finally acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden’s win, congratulating both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their historic ticket. This concession came after the Electoral College certified the results of the 2020 Presidential Election despite weeks of failed lawsuits and unsupported claims of voter fraud from the Trump administration.

As a career-Congressman and a leader on Capitol Hill, McConnell’s public confirmation of the election results really should’ve come much sooner, but good luck trying to tell that to Trump’s fanbase.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly recognizes Joe Biden as the President-elect, congratulating him and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the Senate floor. His comments are significant and only came after the Electoral College affirmed it. https://t.co/mbrwjfKPQY pic.twitter.com/a0D1qf75vy — CNN (@CNN) December 15, 2020

Despite McConnell eschewing tradition by allowing Trump’s legal team to cast doubt on our democratic process with wild conspiracies and often throwing his support behind the president’s controversial policies, the MAGA crowd are viewing the speech McConnell delivered as traitorous. In fact, plenty of Trump’s followers are starting to craft their own theories as to why McConnell and other GOP members might “turn” on them, giving us all an invaluable look into the strange idolization Trump’s base has for their commander-in-chief.

Mitch McConnell just acknowledged Joe Biden as President elect ! Very big mistake Mitch ! — ❌🇺🇸Steve🇺🇸🇺🇸America First🇺🇸🇮🇹MAGA🇺🇸KAG (@SJPFISH) December 15, 2020

Go to hell, you weak-kneed SOB, @senatemajldr. The people will hold the line without you!@LLinWood @SidneyPowell1 — Θουκυδίδης ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ (@Thucydides_77) December 15, 2020

Did you know that #MAGATears are a zero calorie superfood? You can never have too many. #MitchMcConnell #ElectoralCollege pic.twitter.com/xXFTnTpaYb — Eugene V. Belitsky (@Jhenya_Belitsky) December 15, 2020

Traitor. McConnell always has been a Trump hater. He is Deep State — ⭐️⭐️⭐️Who Is Q ? (@ckgirl67) December 15, 2020

It's time to bring the whole sham of fake elected politicians down. Very few have any integrity, including cocaine mitch and most of the republican party. #PatriotParty pic.twitter.com/RerLqwnObZ — Sam Bardo (@SamBardo1) December 15, 2020

In fact, “Cocaine Mitch” is now trending on Twitter, mostly because angry Trump voters are using the moniker to dredge up old controversies and accuse McConnell of somehow helping to rig this election against the current president. In case you forgot, in 2014, a magazine article alleging that drugs were found aboard a commercial cargo ship owned by the family of McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, who serves as President Donald Trump’s transportation secretary, is the reason for the nickname. MAGA supporters have also made references to Chao’s heritage as reasons why McConnell might be “siding” with Biden in all this.

In case you were still confused as to what irony looks like, it’s this.