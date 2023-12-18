Colby Covington did not have a great night at UFC 296. With Donald Trump watching in the crowd, the unabashedly MAGA fighter lost to Leon Edwards, and in true MAGA fashion, Covington is blaming everyone but himself.

After losing to Edwards, the night quickly went south for Covington as he delivered a post fight speech dedicated to Trump.

“I want to shout out Donald Trump,” Covington told Joe Rogan. “You can delay, but you can’t deny us. He’s going to make America great again, reduce inflation and secure our borders. Donald Trump is the only one that can do that. Vote Donald Trump in 2024.”

However, Covington should know by now that Trump hates losing, and the former president was not thrilled to be repeatedly name-checked by a guy who just got his clock cleaned. In fact, Trump got up and left.

Via Marca:

At one point during Covington’s speech, the broadcast cameras panned onto the former President of the US, who visibly cringed when his name was mentioned on several occasions. It was also comical to see the fighter say it was “the easiest fight” of his life, and that he didn’t “even have a scratch” while his face was visibly bloodied. To add insult to injury, Donald Trump did not even stay in his seat during the speech, leaving the arena while Covington was still speaking with Joe Rogan.

The embarrassment didn’t stop there for Covington. While talking to reporters, the fighter accused the judges of hating him because of his MAGA political beliefs, and that’s the reason he really lost. The whole thing was rigged, you see? Can’t imagine where Covington learned that behavior from.

Dude is complaining that he lost his fight last night but it was rigged because he loves Trump! pic.twitter.com/HRnuoXBtz8 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 17, 2023

“He didn’t put any damage on me. He got a couple low kicks, but then I started checking him at the end. You know, I thought I had the win,” Covington said. “I thought I did enough, but you know, the judges never favored me. They hate me because I support Trump, and you know, everybody hates Trump in this building. So, you know, it is what it is. Life goes on.”