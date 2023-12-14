With the holiday season in full swing, Jimmy Kimmel felt it was time to release a Christmas album filled to the brim with one of the most festive sound in the world: Those weird little noises Donald Trump makes when he’s rambling on about God knows what.

During Wednesday night’s episode, Kimmel unveiled Donald Trump’s MAGA-nificent Sounds of Christmas, which featured renditions of “Carol of the Bells,” “Jingle Bells,” and “Silent Night” all beautifully crafted with Trump’s weird little verbal tics like “bing, bong, bing, bong” and countless others. It’s sure to warm the heart of families across the nation.

Kimmel also roped Melania Trump into the action by sharing a bonus album affectionately titled, Who Gives a F**k About Christmas Stuff?, a riff on the infamous recording of the former First Lady saying exactly that after being tasked with decorating the White House for the holidays.

As Kimmel’s mock commercial continued, it directed buyers to the cash register at T.J. Maxx and also joked that you can order online using the promo code “PRENUP.”

You can watch the holiday gaga below:

The MAGA-nificent sounds of Christmas! 🎶🎄 pic.twitter.com/GYyEWdhhVf — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) December 14, 2023

According to The Independent, Kimmel unleashed the gag on the heels of Donald Trump releasing a new series of NFT trading cards featuring pop culture depictions of his mugshot called “The Mugshot Edition.” Unlike the Christmas album, the mugshot trading cards are very real and further prove that nothing is more hilarious than the actual lengths Trump will go to for money and/or attention.

