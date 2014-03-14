Colin Powell Has Been Taking Selfies Way Before We Knew They Weren’t Cool

Colin Powell took a selfie way back before all of these hipsters took a selfie of themselves through an Instagram filter while sitting in their car. Hipsters everywhere this morning spilled their extra-large, half-skinny, half-1 percent, extra hot, split quad shot (two shots decaf, two shots regular) latte with whip, ALL over their tight jeans after they looked at the picture. So they replaced it with a grande, iced, half-caf, triple mocha latte macchiato, because that last coffee that they ordered is too cool now. I don’t even know what I just said.
Well, this either validates the selfie, because a black guy did it first, or it invalidates the selfie, because a Republican did it first.
Either way, no duck face, so good for him.
Somehow, that gif shows everything that is wrong with The Simpsons nowadays.
The only people fit to become president are too smart to waste their time running for the presidency.