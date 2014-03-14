Colin Powell Has Been Taking Selfies Way Before We Knew They Weren’t Cool

Colin Powell took a selfie way back before all of these hipsters took a selfie of themselves through an Instagram filter while sitting in their car. Hipsters everywhere this morning spilled their extra-large, half-skinny, half-1 percent, extra hot, split quad shot (two shots decaf, two shots regular) latte with whip, ALL over their tight jeans after they looked at the picture.  So they replaced it with a grande, iced, half-caf, triple mocha latte macchiato, because that last coffee that they ordered is too cool now. I don’t even know what I just said.

Via Colin Powell’s Facebook

