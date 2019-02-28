Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

More often than not, live news bloopers are all in good fun. Sure, they might make the life of a reporter somewhat annoying, but so comes with the territory when you’re out on the field with a camera, interacting with people from all walks of life (and all levels of sobriety). When you factor in physical contact however, that’s when things typically cross the line.

Such was the case when CBC reporter Chris Glover was covering a story from a Toronto comedy club about the takeover of a satellite radio station that will no longer feature solely Canadian comics, putting some livelihoods at risk. While reporting live, a few men lingered in the background including a man later identified as actor and comedian Boyd Banks, who began nuzzling Glover’s neck and ear. Over the course of 30 seconds, the behavior escalated to kissing and licking, as you can see in the above video.

For his part, Glover maintained upmost professional composure, despite later admitting that the encounter made him feel “deeply uncomfortable.” “Things are getting a little awkward out here, so I’m going to pass it back to you,” he told anchor Dwight Drummond back in the studio as he signed off.

Banks later apologized in a phone call to the CBC radio show As It Happens on Wednesday evening, admitting that there was no excuse for his behavior and that he is guilty of everything he’s been accused of.

“I am an idiot, and there’s something wrong with me. I’m not making excuses. I want to apologize to the stand-up community in Canada and, of course, the reporter who was doing his job.” The Canadian Association of Stand-up Comedians, which held the event Glover was covering, issued a statement apologizing to Glover and calling Banks’s actions “despicable.”

Likewise, many others — particularly in the broadcasting business — sounded off on Twitter to express their outrage at the act tantamount to assault on some poor guy just trying to do his job.