Comic-Con: Behold The Cape And Cowl Of Batfleck From ‘Batman V Superman’

Last night was preview night at San Diego Comic-Con, and, as a result, everybody who could get in immediately sprinted to see what they could of DC’s upcoming Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice. OK, so it’s just a cowl and cape. But it’s still pretty neat.
First of all, it looks like Kevin Smith was completely full of s***, as the cowl appears to be your basic black and actually doesn’t resemble the outfit from The Dark Knight Returns all that much. If anything it looks like the 1989 Batcape, just with shorter ears. Superhero Hype photographed it from pretty much every possible angle, so you can check it out there.
Overall… it looks pretty good. Granted, they’re decidedly pretty conservative with this go-round. They’re clearly not trying to reinvent the wheel by giving him Kelley Jones-esque ears or anything. But at least we know Batman won’t be goofy in this one.
Did they say this was how the cowl would appear in the film? Or could they be adding in color later and this just happens to be a spare prototype? Don’t really care either way, but if they didn’t say that it might be a bit premature to be calling out Smith.
I would give anything for Snyder or one of the producers to say “F*ck it, we’re going to make a billion bucks anyway, let’s make it blue and grey.
Why do so many people on here hate Kevin Smith? I don’t get it. I mean, I’m a Smith superfan or anything, but dude is just like us. Seriously. We’re all fucking dorks. And he’s a dork, too. He’s a dork who was lucky enough to make an awesome living for himself by being a dork and telling stories about dorky stuff to other dorks. Why hate on him for doing what we all would have enjoyed being able to do, too?
That should read “I’m not a Smith superfan or anything…”
first of all, i never said why i hated him, so don’t assume that its because he’s a successful dork.
the reason why he was mentioned in the article was because Dan was saying that kevin smith was wrong about his description of the costume. which is becoming an issue in my opinion because of his mostly inaccurate praise over dorky movies like Star Wars prequels, Batman and most notably his tearful reaction to star wars 7 set visit.
it’s annoying and obnoxious. and his shitty show comic book men, is just as bad as any other reality show on tv. which means it’s terrible.
First of all, I didn’t assume you hate Kevin Smith because he’s a successful dork. I assume you hate him because your an unsuccessful dork.
And not liking Comic Book Men isn’t really a valid reason to hate Kevin Smith. I mean, he didn’t go out of his way to step on your tiny e-dick with his show, did he?
“Fuck Kevin Smith” is an unnaturally harsh sentiment to have with regard to someone who hasn’t really done anything worthy of the sort of hate people like you seem find it easy to fire at him.
What exactly is Smith full of shit about? What, because it’s not blue? Pretty sure it wasn’t blue in the comic he specifically referenced either. Pretty close to a VERY dark blue/gray, if memory recalls.
Your memory serves correctly. I’m calling out Smith partially because he claimed to have the inside track and then, suddenly, the studio would never talk to him and he hasn’t spoken to Affleck in years. Basically once actual lawyers could become involved, suddenly his tune changed, and I found that profoundly grating.
he did have the inside track though, mainly because him and Zach Snyder are friends, and Zach showed him a picture of Affleck in costume months ago. Smith even hosted that television ‘event’ (just interviews really) when the Man Of Steel DVD came out, and they hinted at some of the sequel information. so he definitely does have the inside scoop to some extent.
Yeah, the fact that Smith clammed up doesn’t mean that he was lying about what he say with regard to the Batsuit. It just means that maybe the studio reached out and asked / told him to be quiet about it. His friendship with Snyder (and probably access to cool insider-type stuff via that friendship) aside, the studio would have the power to tell him to stop spilling details or whatever because they own the rights to the film, not Snyder.
Will there be bat nipples or not?
Or bat camel toe?
What are those other Batsuits of? I noticed one that seems to have white jizz splattered over it and another that looks like he went to Japan and grew bigger ears?
It’s in the Superhero Hype link from the photos they posted
That thing looks kind of terrifying without a face in it.
Kinda sucks they went all the way back to the foam rubber molded head and neck so Affleck have to do that thing where he’s turning his entire torso just to look left or right. I get wanting to visually unique, but maybe they should’ve kept the part of Nolan’s design where Batman could actually turn his head. Makes me think Affleck may not have too many fight scenes.
This cowl will give u as much tunnel vision as the execs did when hiring ben affleck… “Award winning director? SOLD! who cares if he can’t act?”