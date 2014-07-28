Marvel Animation Brings Guardians Of The Galaxy, Spider-Man, Hulk And More To Comic-Con

For a long time, DC Comics dominated the TV animation sphere, but that may not be the case for much longer, as Marvel has a full, impressive slate of new and returning animated series on the way.

The big announcement at SDCC was that a new Guardians of the Galaxy cartoon is on the way, but that’s not all Marvel has up their sleeves. Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man: Web Warriors and second seasons of Avengers Assemble and Hulk and the Agents of SMASH will be coming this fall. An Iron Man/Captain America direct-to-DVD movie is on the way as well.

Here’s the Marvel Animation panel (although, of course, all the juicy trailers and stuff are cut out)…

Anyone out there been keeping up with Marvel’s recent animated output? How’s it stack up to DC’s stuff?

Via Deadline Hollywood