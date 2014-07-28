Marvel Animation Brings Guardians Of The Galaxy, Spider-Man, Hulk And More To Comic-Con

For a long time, DC Comics dominated the TV animation sphere, but that may not be the case for much longer, as Marvel has a full, impressive slate of new and returning animated series on the way.
The big announcement at SDCC was that a new Guardians of the Galaxy cartoon is on the way, but that’s not all Marvel has up their sleeves. Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man: Web Warriors and second seasons of Avengers Assemble and Hulk and the Agents of SMASH will be coming this fall. An Iron Man/Captain America direct-to-DVD movie is on the way as well.
Here’s the Marvel Animation panel (although, of course, all the juicy trailers and stuff are cut out)…
Anyone out there been keeping up with Marvel’s recent animated output? How’s it stack up to DC’s stuff?
Sigh, no new X-Men cartoons.
Ultimate Spider-Man crawled all the way to “occasionally watchable” but SMASH and Assemble are just…bad. The animation on Assemble is particularly galling, as I LIKE the designs and the voice actors, but it’s stiff and boring, and just looks AWFUL compared to Earth’s Mightiest.
Earth mightiest heroes and Ultimate Spiderman are decent, venturing into surprisingly pretty good territory, but they still can’t hold a candle to DC’s monolithic achievements in the animated department .. this is coming from a Marvel guy.
I’m talking about DC’s animated series’. Till this day JLU, Batman the animated series, and Batman Beyond still blow me away.
Marvel tries too hard to tie in their animated series’ to their movies and it ends up being kitschy, bland and kinda cheap in the animation quality.
They fail to have any fun with the incredible wealth of storylines and characters they have in their possession, which is ironic cause their movies are nothing but that, fun.
Agree
DC owns Marvel in terms of animated universes, while in live-action film it is the opposite
Wolverine & The X-Men, Spectacular Spider-Man and Avengers: EMH were some of the best animated series Marvel ever made. They decided to cancel those shows and make more dumbed down series with bland humor that only appeal to kids under 10.
Avengers Assemble has some potential and Ultimate Spider-Man worked its way up to not Awful but Agents of Smash is bad.
It took a while for Ultimate Spider-Man to be watchable. People still hate Avengers Assemble and the Hulk cartoon. But, one key difference between Marvel and DC’s animated output? Willing television partners. Disney XD still airs and promotes these cartoons, while Cartoon Network proper’s desire for comedy resulted in Teen Titans GO! Granted, TTG is good, but holy hell does it polarize people. Myself included, and I watch and enjoy TTG.
Stupid Uproxx Emoticon system and lack of edit button. And Disney for naming their boy-focused network a bloody emoticon. (It is Disney X D)
Reruns of Super Hero Squad on the Hub are more enjoyable than any of Marvel’s current cartoon output.
The Spectacular Spider-Man and Avengers: EMH were some of my favorite superhero shows of all time. It hurts me that it was replaced by… just garbage, man.
As much as I’d like to reiterate what’s already been said several times above me and several times on every single post discussing Marvel’s animation since 2011 I’m going to change things up a little bit. Why do the character designs here look different than in Avengers, USM and Agents of SMASH? I thought the whole point was uniformity and a big universe that all takes place together, but these guys look very different than the others.