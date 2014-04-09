Comics Of Note, April 9th

Batman Eternal #1
The weekly maxiseries starts with a bang, skipping forward to the end of the 52-issue arc before going back to the beginning, with Commissioner Gordon and a collar gone terribly wrong. It’s pretty solid, but we expect as much. The real test comes with the next weeks of books. Still, worth picking up.
Iron Fist: The Living Weapon #1
Danny Rand is dead inside. That’s the basic thrust of his new book, as we see him use his origin to sleazy ends and struggle with his emotional numbness. Which he helps resolve by beating up ninjas. Kaare Andrews does a good job of both introducing the character and giving him some weight, and the art is deservedly flashy as well. Worth reading, especially if you want to get on board with the character before he gets his own Netflix series.
Nightcrawler #1
Chris Claremont returning to his character should be a good thing, but unfortunately, Claremont’s name carries enough weight that he’s immune to editing. Far too much of this book is dedicated to telling us things Todd Nauck is more than capable of showing us. But it’s still fun to see Nightcrawler back in action, and fans won’t want to miss this one.
All-New Doop #1
Doop is back, and Peter Milligan is having far too much fun slipping and sliding him around the margins of X-Men continuity, making a lot of fun of Marvel’s modern storylines into the bargain. David Lafuente’s art helps; it can be goofy when it needs to and stock superhero when it’s important. More for hardcore Marvel fans who love in-jokes than anyone else, but if that’s you, you’ll love this.
All-New Ultimates #1
The Ultimates relaunch as a street-level team of teen heroes, and to be honest, it’s the first time I’ve been able to stand this book throughout its entire run. Michel Fiffe does a good job making the book accessible for those not into the Ultimates line while giving it a lot of action and character, and David Nakayama has some high-quality superhero art. If you’re looking to get into a team book, this is highly accessible and definitely worth a read.
Shutter #1
Joe Keatinge and Leila del Duca essentially deliver a more serious version of The Venture Bros. Not that this is a bad thing, necessarily, but it does set a high bar and this book doesn’t quite clear it, as inventive and creative as del Duca’s art is.
Lumberjanes #1
This series is undeniably pretty cute, with a bunch of preteen girls at camp fighting monsters. That said, it does sometimes feel like Noelle Stevenson and Grace Ellis’ script is trying a wee bit too hard to be quirky, although Brooke Allen’s joyful art does feel apt for the story. In all, a pretty good book for a preteen, if you’ve got one looking for comics.
Flash Gordon #1
Dynamite’s attempts to revive the King Features heroes have been… mixed, to say the least. But choosing Jeff Parker and Evan Shaner as the creative team was absolutely inspired. Shaner’s clean, grounded art sells the weirdier, pulpier aspects of Flash Gordon, and Parker is an old-hand at trimming away the parts that don’t work and bolstering the ones that do. The end result is a good old-fashioned high adventure book with the spirit of the strips but none of the corn.
Highly recommended.
Picking up Mighty Avengers and I’ll probably check out that new Iron Fist book. If it’s half as fun as The Immortal Iron Fist I’m on board. Other than that I’m likely not getting anything else, unless the Marvel digital store has some fun TPB’s on sale.
It’s not quite Immortal, but it’s pretty solid.
God, Immortal (especially the first few books) was incredible!
should I pick up that Astro City trade? you guys keep raving about it.
I would unreservedly say yes. Astro City is what would have happened in comics if we never got the grim and gritty trend. It’s a Silver Age book written for adults.
Then I might be looking into Astro City too. A Silver Age book for adults sounds right up my alley. Making something gory doesn’t make it mature.
@Uncle Phil It can get gritty; “The Dark Age” is a sprawling epic story dealing with comics getting darker in the ’70s. A lot of it is about how people live when massive terrifying events are unfolding around them all the time.
Im glad you are picking ip Three. I read it issue by issue and really loved it. Gillen is putting out great work left and right. (Iron man aside) I cant wait for the wicked and the divine
Man, Three is good. I knocked out all five issues in one sitting.
Get the trade of Astro City, the arc is good.
Constantine, the usual assortment of xmen and avengers team titles, probably Nightcrawler #1 (just to see) and definitely Iron Fist #1. I see Doop and think Slimer. That was always my stumbling block with that character.
Love that you call bullshit on unnecessary exposition, Dan. It’s such a lazy (and boring) way to write for a dynamic medium like comics.
And disrespectful to the artist. “Wolverine! You’re bleeding!” No kidding. It’s right there! ON THE PANEL.
Iron fist is my big title this week.
Man, I gotta get caught up on Astro City. I’m a few books behind and with a light week I may have a chance to get caught up on my stack of other titles piling up.
The nice thing is that Astro City’s arcs are pretty self-contained. I kind of admire how Busiek has built a world and takes coherent slices out of it.
So, comics I got this week are JL3K, Astro City, Unity, Bloodshot, Magnus, Iron Fist, Avengers AI, Avengers Undercover, and All-New Ghost Rider. I did look at this week’s Invincible; yeah. that was a…thing. I’m going to back away slowly and see if someone will comment on it.
I’m out, I gave up on that book years ago.