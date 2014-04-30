Comics Of Note, April 30th

Batwoman Annual #1
Or “DC finally wraps up this book’s previous plotline.” The closure is good, but still, fans probably won’t be satisfied.
Amazing Spider-Man #1
Peter’s back! And he’s naked! While the climax of Superior Spider-Man was every bit as rushed, dumb, and disappointing as the comic that launched it, it’s hard not to be happy Peter’s back… even if he is trying to figure out how to put his life back together. And, needless to say, that’s a wee bit more complicated than even Parker is used to. A hoot, and highly recommended.
Southern Bastards #1
Jason Aaron returns to rural noir, but Scalped this decidedly isn’t. Earl, our hero, is an old man returning to his old home county to clean up some family business. But the book takes some rather sharp turns that make it a lot more interesting than a standard noir, helped substantially by Jason Latour’s art and intentionally limited color scheme. Highly recommended.
Dream Police #1
It’s really, really hard not to view this book as a Sandman knock-off, right down to the dumb pun of a title. Bill Farmer and Sid Kotian use a grounded art style that makes the basic universe feel believable, but the script from J. Michael Straczynski is just something we’ve read before, and the ending is a bit of a dud. Why should a sudden change matter in a book chock full of them? Hopefully it’ll improve, or at least Straczynski will try a little harder.
Star Wars: Rebel Heist #1
Finally, we know what Han Solo’s been up to between the first two movies: Winging it, as always. Matt Kindt delivers everything you want out of Star Wars; this is smart, funny, and action-packed, with great art courtesy of Marco Castiello and Dan Parsons. Highly recommended.
Dexter’s Laboratory #1
Yes, the Cartoon Network classic gets a book of its own. And it’s actually pretty great. Derek Fridolfs and Ryan Jampole nail the tone and style of the show perfectly, making for a pitch-perfect book. A great book for kids and fans of the show.
VWars #1
Can an America divided between humans and vampires truly unite? Jonathan Maberry, the writer behind the superb Bad Blood, kind of whiffs this one, alas. The book’s a fairly standard conspiracy story, and honestly, the characterization is so flat and one-sided it’s hard to care about anybody in the book, even our alleged hero. Alan Robinson amuses himself with the gore, but really, this book is more a missed opportunity than anything else.
Rai #1
Matt Kindt and Clayon Crain’s story of 4001 Japan is gorgeous thanks to Crain’s artwork, but it’s a bit rushed in terms of plot. Kindt simply has to fit too much in to one issue, and it suffers for it. Not a bad start, but a bit unfocused.
Shadowman: End Times #1
Jack Boniface’s war with his shadow loa picks up some serious steam as this mini starts up. Peter Milligan has done wonders with this book, and his script is well paired with Valentine De Landro and Livesay’s clean, yet moody, artwork. A good place to start with this character, and highly recommended.
Batman Vs. Bane
Peter Tomasi always writes Bane well, and this enormous brawl between the Bat and the man who broke him is a fun read. Inessential, perhaps, but still a hoot.
Vertigo Quarterly: Cyan
Honestly, these nine stories vary so widely in theme and style that it’s difficult to peg this book. Fabio Moon and Joe Keatinge hand in a strong story, for example, but some others feel a bit like leftovers. Worth flipping through to see if you’re interested, but at $8, it’s a bit of a stretch to recommend.
Adventure Time 2014 Annual
Yeah, this is aimed squarely at kids, but it’s pretty adorable. Laid out like a storybook, it’s fairly ideal if you’ve got kids to give comics to, and well-timed for Free Comic Book Day.
I decided to read batwoman annual to finish the plot and see what the new writers could do and man was that garbage. They took everything cool about the series and turned it into cliched dumb b.s. Comic book basics, which batwoman never was.
It reminds me of what they did to batwing. I don’t mind the superhero-y comic stuff, that stuff is a lot of fun, but dc needs to learn that not EVERY series needs to be that.
DC wasn’t good at learning things before nu52.
excited to see the conclusion to Origin II.
What are you thinking of “Eternal?” Issue three annoyed me because come on, the GCPD don’t immediately think “Why is this idiot chasing after Batman?”
you know what, it’s kind of lackluster for me right now. I’m continuing to order it just because I love reading stories within Gotham, but I just got the new Previews at my LCS last night, and as I was going through July’s books I hesitated to re-order it just based on the first few. I did reorder for July, I’m hoping it improves.
I’m hoping it improves. So far, I’m struggling with it. Especially since DC is launching what feels like a dozen weeklies this year.
Sex Criminals is probably my personal fave, but it’s pretty high up there, that’s for sure.
Jupiter’s Legacy or Nowhere Men take that spot, for me.
@dirtynouveau Nowhere Men needs to come out on something resembling a regular schedule, dammit.
@Dan – I totally agree, but FUCK that’s the best comic I’ve ever read. mind-blowing.
Yeh, I think I’m done.
A few years ago I stopped collecting, mostly due to space considerations in my (then) apartment. I just couldn’t house more longboxes. Then I moved. Then I started doing the digital thing with Comixology.
Comixology’s revision to their purchasing method sucks. I’m going to take another break until Marvel comes up with their own ap (like Darkhorse did), or quite possibly indefinitely. It was fun.
Ugh, the iOS thing, right?
I’m hopeful Amazon will knock that shit off. In-app purchases are what sell comics.
I feel your problems because I began using Comixology via the iOS app, but I can’t. And that was because I mainly buy from the website since last year for my Comixology books and gradually stopped doing in-app. Subscriptions, shopping carts, and maximizing the cuts to creators/smaller publishers like Valiant do make a difference in my mind.
Also, having a shopping cart on the Android app is great and makes up the lack of Google Wallet payments. Especially since Google treats every in-app purchase as an individual buy instead of collecting each item and charging you for the group like Apple does.
It just sucks that guys like Homo_Erectus get screwed over. They should really just make it a web app if they’re going to make the dedicated one hard to use.
Yeah, it does. And I know there are people who like to use iTunes cards for Comixology. I used to buy on iOS.
Also, Comixology does have a mobile web site and PayPal.
By web app, you mean being able to read from the Safari browser?
And by Safari browser, I mean the iOS web browser, since you can read books from the Comixology web site via a computer browser.
