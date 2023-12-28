Have you heard? Calendars, like Legos, are woke now. That’s why the beer company Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right is selling a calendar featuring “the most beautiful conservative women in America,” including swimmer Riley Gaines, who opposes transgender athletes in college sports, and Josie the Redheaded Libertarian. It’s the ideal gift for your most annoying uncle who has Sound of Freedom as his favorite movie of the year, but the calendar (which includes “fun non-woke messages”) has many conservatives fuming.

Mediaite reports that a number of “conservative women simply cannot believe that conservative men like to look at scantily clad women and that these 12 women consented to letting them.” Relatable podcast (which analyzes “culture, news, and politics from a biblical perspective”) host Allie Beth Stuckey took to X to voice her issues with the calendar. “You can probably guess what I think about a calendar branded for ‘conservative dads’ filled with pictures of women, many of them married and many of them very scantily clad. Hate it,” she wrote, adding, “Of course these women are gorgeous, and of course I’m all for celebrating true femininity in an age that can’t define ‘woman.’ In my view, this doesn’t accomplish that at all.”

Peachy Keenan, who calls herself a “Wife Supremacist” in her X bio, wrote, “‘Riley, we love that you stood up for young girls who don’t want men ogling them in the locker room while they get undressed. Now please get undressed so Conservative Dads can ogle you.’ This literally happened.”

The Daily Signal columnist Rachel del Guidice even compared the calendar to “soft porn.” She continued, “Conservatives, representing a movement that is pro-life, pro-family, and pro-civil society, should never be inviting lust in any way, shape, or form. Yes, we can and should highlight the women who make our movement the strongest, best, most attractive movement in the world. But doing so by flaunting their bodies is absolutely not the way.”

Here are more reactions:

twisting yourself into a pretzel to compare my headshot profile picture to a calendar shoot made for dads to lust after. This is what happens when you’re desperate to justify a poor decision you made. https://t.co/evH2UBtnLB — Anna Perez (@AnnaPerezDC) December 26, 2023

Also my take on the calender is that Josie's pic is perfectly modest (idk about the other photos tho, only saw Josie's and the Riley Gaines cover, and Rileys was definitely not conservative) It is very weird, however, to market a calendar of women to "conservative dads" who are… — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) December 26, 2023

This is garbage. This is not how Dads conserve society. We should not be looking outside of our marriages for sexual gratification. — Lux Et Veritas (@swords_cro40202) December 10, 2023

Laughing at the thought that the conservative grievance economy has made an anti-woke calendar to promote their woke free 4% abv beer that was 20$ for a 6 pack. pic.twitter.com/ljiCUt2SHC — ChudsOfTikTok 🐀 (@ChudsOfTikTok) December 27, 2023

Conservative calendar? I assume everybody is talking about The Clare Boothe Luce Policy Insitute 2010 Great American Conservative Women Calendar? pic.twitter.com/HckqpnbgKT — Tim Meads (@TimMeadsUSA) December 28, 2023

My take on the 'conservative' calendar: No self-respecting and honorable Christian woman would ever pose for a calendar like this. No honorable Christian man would ever have it on his wall. It's degenerate. Christ is King. pic.twitter.com/i4QS04czQf — Mike Pantile (@mikepantile) December 27, 2023

If you’re a conservative man who’s upset about a swimsuit calendar just remember this is who you keep insisting is the only Christian choice for president. pic.twitter.com/4pPrQyc9Nl — The New Evangelicals (@newvangelicals) December 27, 2023

Next year’s “conservative Dad” calendar should be like this. pic.twitter.com/hK0zwRwP4H — Daniel (@darwintojesus) December 27, 2023

This is tame af.

You know you guys never grew up with a mechanic for a father spending your childhood hanging out in car shops…. and it shows.

Beautiful pics tastefully done. pic.twitter.com/VgFTh4cHZa — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) December 28, 2023

This is why everyone should have a Far Side calendar, and that’s it.

(Via Mediaite)