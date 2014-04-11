Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Skelator, She-Ra, and He-Man photographed by David Hogue.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

Gender switched Leia and Han Solo photographed by Dave Monk.



Brienne of Tarth (Game of Thrones) cosplayed by Galacticat, photographed by Bryan Humphrey. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group. (More Game of Thrones cosplay here.)

Professor Henry Jones and Junior photographed by Lolo.

Mortal Kombat cosplayers photographed by Ricky Brigante.



Rule 63 Captain America photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Betty Boop photographed by Kevin McGee.



Bass (Mega Man) cosplayed by Nin10dork, photographed by Knightmare6. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.



This is either Malory Archer from Archer or Quicksilver from X-Men: Days Of Future Past. Photographed by Howie Muzika.

Stephen Colbert nightmare fuel photographed by Felicia Day. [via]