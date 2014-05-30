Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Get ready for Alien: Reconciliation. This time, it’s personable. [via]

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Onward to the gallery:

Scarlet Witch and Polaris photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Vega (Street Fighter) photographed by Siti Fatimah.

Boomerang photographed by Pat Loika.

Mileena (Mortal Kombat) photographed by Chuck Cook. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

General Grievous (Star Wars) photographed by Psychonerd.

Ursula (The Little Mermaid) with Flotsom and Jetsom, photographed by Terry Robinson.

Dead Master (Black Rock Shooter) photographed by Elliot Trinidad.

Eternity photographed by Daryl A. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

