Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

#Mortal Kombat #Sigourney Weaver #Alien #Star Wars #Cosplay
Entertainment Editor
05.30.14 3 Comments

Get ready for Alien: Reconciliation. This time, it’s personable. [via]

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

[via]

Scarlet Witch and Polaris photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Vega (Street Fighter) photographed by Siti Fatimah.

Boomerang photographed by Pat Loika.

Mileena (Mortal Kombat) photographed by Chuck Cook. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

General Grievous (Star Wars) photographed by Psychonerd.

Ursula (The Little Mermaid) with Flotsom and Jetsom, photographed by Terry Robinson.

Dead Master (Black Rock Shooter) photographed by Elliot Trinidad.

Eternity photographed by Daryl A. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

[via]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mortal Kombat#Sigourney Weaver#Alien#Star Wars#Cosplay
TAGSAlienBLACK ROCK SHOOTERboomerangCOSPLAYETERNITYGENERAL GRIEVOUSLITTLE MERMAIDMILEENAmortal kombatPolarisScarlet WitchSigourney WeaverStar WarsSTREET FIGHTERTMNTVEGA

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP