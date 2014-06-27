Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Entertainment Editor
06.27.14

Storm and Iceman (X-Men) photographed by Adventure_tom.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Onward to the gallery:

Anthony Misiano as The Joker on the The Killing Joke‘s cover. [via]

Wonder Woman cosplayed by xxeko.

Mary Marvel photographed by Chris.

Thanos photographed by Pat Loika. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Guardians Of The Galaxy cosplayers photographed by Greyloch. (Larger version here.) Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Hawkman and Hawkwoman photographed by Daniel Spiess.

Scarlet Witch photographed by Phoenix Comicon.

Shredder (TMNT) photographed by Knightmare6. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

