Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Diablo III barbarian cosplayed by Illyne.

It is Groot! [via / via] (Made by Calen Hoffman)

“My wife and I decided to do something creative for our 21st anniversary portrait: ’21 Years of Adventure’.” — Ken_Thomas

Star Sapphire photographed by Chuck Cook. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Squirrel Girl cosplayed by Meg Galacticat. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Frozone (The Incredibles) photographed by Anthony Chodor.

They Live / Wonder Woman mashup photographed by Scott Pham.

Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen (Game of Thrones) photographed by Dessignare.



Welcome To Night Vale’s glow cloud photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

A L L ~ H A I L ~ T H E ~ G L O W ~ C L O U D

Rule 63 Sonic The Hedgehog photographed by Kevin McGee.