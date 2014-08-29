Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Entertainment Editor
08.29.14

Asgardian Storm photographed by Milek Kanopeli.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

