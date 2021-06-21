Cryptocurrency can be a dangerous game, especially if you’re using real money you can’t afford to lose in what can be some wild booms and busts. As Mark Cuban learned last week, even “stablecoins” can zero-out in a hurry and leave people out of luck if they’re not fast enough with their Coinbase app.

But sometimes, you can get lucky and become wildly wealthy overnight. Well, at least in theory. And in the latest case of this, a man apparently woke up one day as a crypto trillionaire thanks to a coin called… Rocket Bunny?

I’m gonna need someone to explain what the heck is going on and then write me a check. I got a mega yacht shaped like a penguin on standby. #cryptotrillionaire @RocketBunny2021 @coinbase @CoinbaseSupport @CoinbasePro pic.twitter.com/dyxKvx11WS — Christopher Williamson (@Christo44044658) June 16, 2021

According to Fox 13, a Georgia man became a crypto trillionaire overnight thanks to a $20 investment. (Not a typo. He invested twenty dollars.) Chris Williamson, who said he’s “been dabbling in the crypto and stuff now for maybe eight months” and called them “play coins.” But one of those coins saw a huge spike in value basically overnight, and he kind of freaked out about it.

“I woke up, it’s like 9 a.m. and I always check my phone to check how my crypto to see how it’s doing and I like looked at it, I’m waking up, and I’m just like, ‘Naw, I’m sleeping,” the Georgia nursing school student said. “I look at it again and I’m like… at that point I fall out of my bed literally, and I run to my desk and I’m logging into the Coinbase app and stuff and I’m talking to my friends, got him on the phone and I’m like, ‘Dude, you need to help me figure out how to sell this now!’ He’s like, ‘Chris, something wrong.”

As Williamson detailed on Twitter, he tried to reach out to Coinbase to figure out if he’s incredibly wealthy or not. And when that seemed to go nowhere, he decided to post on Twitter about it.

Well the deadline I gave them to write me my check is near! I’m about to be on some Billy Madison sh*t. 😂🤣 @RocketBunny2021 @coinbase @CoinbaseSupport pic.twitter.com/vyTIyvBGty — Christopher Williamson (@Christo44044658) June 16, 2021

It’s still unclear what the true value of his coins is, or how exactly any of this happened, even if the prevailing and less-fun theory is glitch-related. The Fox story explains that he’s encountered others who have seen the same things in his account, while some who have bought the same amount of Rocket Bunny have not become fabulously wealthy on paper. Though this huge and probably fleeting growth in value could drive any normal person into madness, he does seem to have a really good head on his shoulders and is enjoying the hypothetical ride to fabulous wealth.