UPROXX/Shutterstock

One month ago, the QuadrigaCX cryptocurrency exchange in Canada announced they couldn’t repay most of their clients’ $190 million [$250 million Canadian] in Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ether cryptocurrency holdings because the only person who knew the password to their offline storage wallets was their 30-year-old founder, Gerald Cotten, who allegedly died last December. The exchange posted the announcement of the founder’s death on Facebook a month after he reportedly died from “complications with Crohn’s disease on December 9, 2018 while travelling in India, where he was opening an orphanage to provide a home and safe refuge for children in need.” Since then, the Canadian government confirmed that a Canadian had died in India, but they didn’t confirm that Cotten was the person who died.

Well, things just got weirder.