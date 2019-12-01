Viral

Dakota Johnson’s Extremely Awkward Interview With Ellen Might Be Due To George W. Bush

Days before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend began, actress Dakota Johnson appeared on comedian Ellen DeGeneres‘s daytime talk show to discuss, among other things, the host’s absence at her guest’s birthday party in October. Apparently, Johnson had not invited the comedian to attend her 30th birthday bash, but 50 Shades of Grey star was quick to point out that DeGeneres’s assertion was, in fact, “not true.” What’s more, according to Out and a handful of Twitter users who did the necessary addition, the comic may have missed the party because of George W. Bush.

“You were invited,” Johnson said when DeGeneres playfully accused her of not inviting her. “Last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of shit about not inviting you. But I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited… I didn’t even know you liked me… But I did invite you but you didn’t come.”

This particular portion of the interview, as well as the entire interview itself, never strayed too far from the cringe-inducing awkwardness. However, as Out and many Twitter users were quick to notice, DeGeneres and her team recalled precisely why she wasn’t able to attend Johnson’s birthday party mid-conversation. “I was invited [but] why didn’t I go?” the host asked herself before someone off-camera said something that made her remember. “Oh yeah, I had that thing.”

Whatever the specific “thing” is is never mentioned explicitly during the interview segment, but that didn’t stop people from discovering that Johnson’s birthday party in Malibu was on Saturday, October 5 and DeGeneres was in Texas on Sunday, October 6 at the Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers game with former President George W. Bush.

Oh yeah… “that thing.” Needless to say, folks were as shocked by the possible Bush connection as they were entertained by the awkward interview itself.

