Ellen DeGeneres Attempts To Defend Her Friendship With George W. Bush Following An Online Backlash

Over the weekend, Ellen DeGeneres and former President George W. Bush were spotted looking chummy during the Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers game. This, despite Bush’s anti-LGTBQ stance, including supporting the Defense of Marriage Act, and the talk show host being one of the most prominent gay celebrities out there. “During the game, they showed a shot of George and me laughing together. And so, people were upset,” DeGeneres said on her show, responding to the backlash. “They thought, ‘Why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president?’ Didn’t even notice I’m holding the brand new iPhone 11. But a lot of people were mad. And they did what people do when they’re mad: they tweet.”

DeGeneres, who was invited to attend the game by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his daughter Charlotte, added that she’s “friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different, and I think we’ve forgotten that that’s okay, that we’re all different. For instance, I wish people wouldn’t wear fur. I don’t like it, but I’m friends with people who wear fur… But just because I don’t agree with someone on everything, doesn’t mean that I’m not going to be friends with them. When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean only the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone,” even this guy.

It’s worth noting that Ellen is from Louisiana and attended the University of New Orleans, where not everyone is so, let’s say, friendly with Bush.

What do you think Portia and Laura talked about?

