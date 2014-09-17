‘Daredevil,’ ‘The Multiversity,’ And Other Comics Of Note, September 17th

Daredevil meets creepy kids, Grant Morrison casts the ancient spell of nux iaculat, and more, in this week’s notable comics.

The Multiversity: Society Of Superheroes

Grant Morrison’s multi-genre crossover/event/exploration of alternate worlds continues with this pulp heroes take on the Justice Society. And it’s an unmitigated blast; it’s not just a well-thought-out story riffing on classic characters, it’s a genuinely fun standalone story in a crowded field. It also what might be my new favorite nutshot in comics, so, yeah. Highly recommended.

Wonder Woman: Future’s End/Superman Wonder Woman: Future’s End

This two-parter is largely picking up where these two books leave off and, honestly? Not the best work of anyone involved, bar Rags Morales. Everything about these books stinks of a rush job as Charles Soule heads out the door to Marvel, and it shows. I can’t really recommend either part; it’s not bad, but it’s just not good, either.

Batman and Robin: Future’s End

Spinning off Robin Rises, this story is largely about what little there is of Batman’s emotions, and how they can, ultimately, trip him up. It’s an interesting idea, albeit not the first time Batman’s dealt with this, but it’s ultimately a bit too action-focused to deliver the emotional goods. Still a good one-off read, for Batfans.

Justice League: Future’s End

Wrapping up the HomeWorld arc, this book also feels a bit… slight. It’s a fun read, but as the second part of a story, it doesn’t stand on its own, and Jed Dougherty’s art feels a bit MAD Magazine-ish, somehow, and doesn’t fit the tone of the story. It’s a fun superhero brawl, but that’s really where it stops.

Batwoman: Future’s End

Or Batwoman: Red Rain. Kate and her sister have… a little dispute, and it pays off with some genuine, and disturbing, weight. It’s worth a read, not least for how Marc Andreyko handles the relationship between sisters, and Jason Masters’ creep Gothic art.

Deadpool Bi-Annual

Deadpool beats the crap out of the environment, courtesy of Paul Scheer and Nick Giovannetti. Joking aside, this book is absolutely hilarious, as you’d expect; Scheer and Giovannetti have a real skill with goofy action comedy, and this book is their talents at its best. Highly recommended.

Oddly Normal #1

Otis Frampton’s story of an angry eleven-year-old half-witch isn’t exactly breaking new ground, but it is fairly charming in its setup and design. Oddly Normal has green hair, pointy ears, and self-involved parents, and needless to say, that can be a dangerous mix. Worth getting for the kid in your life, if they need a comic book.

Criminal Macabre: The Third Child #1

Eh, if this is your thing, this is the kind of thing you’ll enjoy. For my part, I’ve never been the biggest fan of Niles’ over-the-top style, and Cal McDonald is basically John Constantine without the charm, so it doesn’t do much for me. Competent, but Dark Horse has better books in this style on the stands.

Super Secret Crisis War: Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends

This one-shot is a bit hamstrung; it doesn’t want to go astray from the values of the show, which is admirable, but that kind of sucks the energy out of the plot. Still, it’s cute, and a good comic for kids, which is really the entire point.

Sirens #1

George Perez, best known for his runs on Wonder Woman and Teen Titans, is back and… ridiculously wordy! Seriously, Perez’s art is gorgeous, but this is practically an illustrated novel, and it doesn’t help that it skips around in time and mashes up every possible trope from a bunch of genres while simultaneously being as unironically ’80s as it gets. It’s… kind of a mess. It’s a beautifully illustrated mess, and it’s great to have Perez back, but maybe for his next mini, somebody could issue him an editor?

Jim Henson’s The Storyteller: Witches #1

S.M. Vidaurri takes on a daunting task; capturing what makes Jim Henson such a great storyteller. And it’s pulled off with style, in a gorgeous experimental comic that’s actually, appropriately, more of a storybook than anything else. It’s an all-ages book, but it’s a gorgeously complex one that deserves the attention of everyone. Highly recommended.