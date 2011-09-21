Darth Doggy: The Art Of Brian Rubenacker

#Boba Fett #Art #Star Wars
09.21.11 6 years ago

The force is strong with these pugs and Boston terriers by Brian Rubenacker.  Rubenacker has drawn these doe eyed doggies in scenes from the original trilogy which seems to me to be a much funnier juxtaposition than the new trilogy would be. Having cutsy versions of the characters from the new movies would be redundant.
The funniest of all of these to me is the pug Jabba the Hutt and slave Leia. There’s something about a big, fat pug version that just works, you know?
Rubenacker’s painters are available as cards, magnets and prints. Check out our favorites in the slideshow.

Luke and Leia Boston Terrier Print $15

Boba Terrier $15

Boston Terrier Yoda $15

Boston Terrier Princess Leia Magnet $4.25

Pug Jedi $15

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boba Fett#Art#Star Wars
TAGSARTboba fettbostonbrian rubenackerdarth vaderleialukepugStar Warsterrier

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP